Billboard MusicCon Recap: Machine Gun Kelly, Anitta, Rauw Alejandro & More Top Moments | Billboard News

Where is the love?
Romeo Miller has received a lot of hate mail from female fans since the arrival of his first child.
The rapper, actor and son of hip-hop icon Master P announced in February that he and his girlfriend, Drew Sangster, had welcomed a baby girl.
Miller, 32, has since posted a series of adorable pictures on Instagram of his daughter, whom he calls Baby R.
But the proud new dad tells Page Six exclusively, “I have lost a lot of fans. A lot of females sent me hate mail when I had my daughter because a lot of people felt like...
Comments / 0