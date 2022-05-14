Billboard MusicCon Recap: Machine Gun Kelly, Anitta, Rauw Alejandro & More Top Moments | Billboard News

Click here to read the full article. The 2022 Billboard Music Awards took over the MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas on Sunday night (May 15), and with Diddy as the night’s host and self-proclaimed “vibe curator,” there was no shortage of amazing moments. From a celebration of love and inclusivity to a potential pregnancy announcement and some seriously impressive performances from today’s top artists, see below for the eight best moments from the BBMAs. Diddy’s jam-packed opening performance The host teamed up with Bryson Tiller to kick off the night with a cover of “Gotta Move On,” originally by Toni Braxton,...

LAS VEGAS, NV ・ 2 DAYS AGO