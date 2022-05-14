ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Michigan State

Severe weather popping up across SE Michigan could impact Metro Detroit — what you need to know

By Wwj Newsroom
WWJ News Radio
WWJ News Radio
 4 days ago

(WWJ) - A strong line of thunderstorms is making its way across southeast Michigan, prompting Severe Weather Statements for some of the listening area.

The National Weather Service said severe weather is very possible for portions of western Wayne, western Oakland, eastern Livingston, southern Genesee and Washtenaw Counties through 4:30 p.m.

A Severe Thunderstorm Warning posted earlier has expired for northeastern Lenawee County after radar picked up a line of storms extending from Howell to near Tecumseh at about 3:10 p.m.

The storm is continuing to move east at 10 mph. although it appears to be weakening.

Meteorologists warn the line is capable of producing other storms with 40 to 50 mph wind gusts and half-inch hail.

Authorities said storms will affect Brighton around 3:50 p.m., Hartland around 4:00 p.m., Milford and South Lyon around 4:30 p.m.

"Other locations impacted by these storms include Whittaker, Rankin, Hudson Mills Metropark, Holly State Recreation Area, Commerce, Delhi Mills, Rose Center, White Lake, Chilson and Wolverine Lake," the NWS said.

Authorities said gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects, causing minor damage.

Residents in the area are encouraged to have a plan to shelter in the interior room on the lowest floor of a building if a Severe Thunderstorm Warning is posted for their area.

NWS has observed these storms producing frequent cloud-to-ground lightening.

Authorities said that lightening can strike over 10 miles away from a thunderstorm and people should shelter inside a building or vehicle.

"These storms may intensify, so be certain to monitor local radio stations and available television stations for additional information and possible warnings from the National Weather Service."

You can stay tuned to WWJ LIVE for the latest weather updates with Traffic and Weather on the 8s.

WWJ News Radio

WWJ News Radio

Detroit, MI
ABOUT

All the latest local breaking news stories from Detroit.

 https://www.audacy.com/wwjnewsradio

