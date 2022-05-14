West York Police conduct drug raid
WEST YORK, Pa. (WHTM) — On Saturday, May 14, members of the West York Police Department working with other agencies executed a drug raid at a borough address. According to...www.abc27.com
WEST YORK, Pa. (WHTM) — On Saturday, May 14, members of the West York Police Department working with other agencies executed a drug raid at a borough address. According to...www.abc27.com
They need to stop investigating soo long and start shutting these drugs housed down and jail the suppliers and dealers. They sell drugs out of a few houses in York!
Comments / 6