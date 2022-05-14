West York Police conduct drug raid

LANCASTER, PA — The Lancaster Police say they are attempting to locate 67-year-old Glenn Bailey of Lancaster, Pennsylvania. Authorities state that on March 30, 2022, Bailey brought his Mercedes RV to Beaver Auto Sales on Route 975 in Selinsgrove. Beaver Auto Sales loaned BAILEY a silver 2021 Dodge Ram 1500 bearing PA Registration ZPL5131. Bailey was unsatisfied with the work done on his RV and refused to return the loaner vehicle. Bailey later return to Beaver Auto Sales and drove both the RV and the Dodge RAM from the parking lot.

LANCASTER, PA ・ 1 DAY AGO