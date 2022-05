A new voting bill was signed into law on Friday by Governor McMaster. The bill which passed unanimously, allows South Carolina residents to get to the polls early and replaced the state’s in person absentee voting process allowing residents to vote early with no excuse up to two weeks before Election Day. Residents had the option to vote about 30 days prior to the election. Early voting in South Carolina’s June 14th primary will now begin on May 31st.

