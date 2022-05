Fishing on Lake Conroe has been good. The water temperature at the dam early in the morning has been running 81.2 degrees according to the SJRA. The water at this time is clear in the main lake and the level is 201.06 feet. The City of Houston Diversion (COH) is 0 CFS, the Ground Reduction Plan (GRP) is 22.22 CFS and 0 CFS is being released from the Lake according to the San Jacinto River Authority.

CONROE, TX ・ 13 HOURS AGO