Memphis, TN

Minott, Duren among prospects with most to gain at NBA combine

By Steven Johnson
The Daily Memphian
The Daily Memphian
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0kx9aM_0feJRhXX00

The NBA draft combine is less than a week away and a pair of former Tigers are among the prospects with the most to gain.

Jalen Duren and Josh Minott both received invitations to the combine in Chicago on May 18-20.

The NBA draft lottery will occur a day later and once the order is set, there will be a clearer idea of what teams Duren could be in the mix for as a projected lottery pick.

The goal for both Duren and Minott will be the same as they seek to increase their stock going up against fellow draft prospects.

For Duren, the question will be, can he push himself into the top five of this class with the likes of Gonzaga’s Chet Holmgren, Auburn’s Jabari Smith and Duke’s Paolo Banchero.

All of them are big men, but the three mentioned on paper have games that could thrive in the current NBA landscape where centers and power forwards are shooting jumpers and handling the ball.

Duren is more of a throwback big man with him doing most of his work with his back to the basket and off feeds from guards.

Scouts are sure to be blown away by his physicality and athleticism, but the combine will be a good opportunity for Duren to show off his improving mid-range jumper Memphis fans got to see him develop over the season.

He was one of the best shot blockers in the country and NBA teams will surely be curious how adept he’ll be in switching situations, where he’ll find himself matched up on the perimeter against wings or guards.

Duren never looked uncomfortable during the season in these situations. If that continues at the combine, it’ll only help his stock. He’s one of the youngest players in the draft and could also benefit from playing with NBA-level guards.

For Minott, he’s trying to solidify a spot in the first round or early second. One mock draft from USA Today has him going No. 25 to the San Antonio Spurs.

Minott could do himself wonders at the combine as many scouts will probably get the first look at the talented wing. It wouldn’t be a surprise if Minott measured at close to 6-foot-10 or 6-foot-9.

His testing numbers should be pretty high too, if his performance on the court was any indication this year. One of the reasons Minott and his camp were so frustrated at times with Memphis was how he was being used as more of a traditional big instead of player on the wing with the ball in his hands.

Minott should have the opportunity to be more in that role in the various on court drills in Chicago. His ability to slash to the basketball and creative passing could really shine in that environment.

The main question will be about his jump shot and it’s been one of the main areas he’s been focusing on this offseason. Minott entered the transfer portal, but if he performs like he anticipates then he won’t be returning to college.

Lester Quinones is another Tiger testing the draft process and while he didn’t receive an invite to the combine, Quinones did workout with the Charlotte Hornets, Oklahoma City Thunder and Sacramento Kings.

The combine would’ve been beneficial for Quinones, but at the very least he’s on the radar of numerous NBA teams.

DeAndre Williams is actively working out as he also explores the draft process. There haven’t been any reported workouts with teams as of today though.

The Daily Memphian

The Daily Memphian

Memphis, TN
