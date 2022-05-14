Flood Advisory issued for Pendleton by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-18 17:00:00 EDT Expires: 2022-05-18 20:45:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. A Severe Thunderstorm Watch remains in effect until 1000 PM EDT for central Kentucky. Target Area: Madison A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of northeastern Madison County through 845 PM EDT At 810 PM EDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm near Richmond, moving east at 45 mph. HAZARD...Winds in excess of 40 mph and pea size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is possible. This strong thunderstorm will be near Harris Ferry around 815 PM EDT. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.25 IN MAX WIND GUST...40 MPH

MADISON COUNTY, KY ・ 23 MINUTES AGO