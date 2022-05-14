Flood Advisory issued for Pendleton by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-18 17:00:00 EDT Expires: 2022-05-18 22:00:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Rockcastle A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 830 PM EDT FOR SOUTHWESTERN LAUREL...PULASKI AND SOUTHWESTERN ROCKCASTLE COUNTIES At 811 PM EDT, a severe thunderstorm was located over Shopville, or 9 miles northeast of Somerset, moving east at 35 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. Locations impacted include Bent and Billows. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.00 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
