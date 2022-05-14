ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pendleton County, KY

Flood Advisory issued for Pendleton by NWS

weather.gov
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2022-05-14 15:19:00 EDT Expires: 2022-05-14 16:15:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Keep children away from storm drains, culverts,...

alerts.weather.gov

Comments / 0

Related
weather.gov

Severe Weather Statement issued for Rockcastle by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-18 17:00:00 EDT Expires: 2022-05-18 22:00:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Rockcastle A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 830 PM EDT FOR SOUTHWESTERN LAUREL...PULASKI AND SOUTHWESTERN ROCKCASTLE COUNTIES At 811 PM EDT, a severe thunderstorm was located over Shopville, or 9 miles northeast of Somerset, moving east at 35 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. Locations impacted include Bent and Billows. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.00 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
ROCKCASTLE COUNTY, KY
weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Madison by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-18 17:00:00 EDT Expires: 2022-05-18 20:45:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. A Severe Thunderstorm Watch remains in effect until 1000 PM EDT for central Kentucky. Target Area: Madison A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of northeastern Madison County through 845 PM EDT At 810 PM EDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm near Richmond, moving east at 45 mph. HAZARD...Winds in excess of 40 mph and pea size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is possible. This strong thunderstorm will be near Harris Ferry around 815 PM EDT. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.25 IN MAX WIND GUST...40 MPH
MADISON COUNTY, KY
weather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Laurel, Pulaski, Rockcastle by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-18 20:12:00 EDT Expires: 2022-05-18 20:30:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Laurel; Pulaski; Rockcastle A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 830 PM EDT FOR SOUTHWESTERN LAUREL...PULASKI AND SOUTHWESTERN ROCKCASTLE COUNTIES At 811 PM EDT, a severe thunderstorm was located over Shopville, or 9 miles northeast of Somerset, moving east at 35 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. Locations impacted include Bent and Billows. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.00 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
LAUREL COUNTY, KY

Comments / 0

Community Policy