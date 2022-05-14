Special Weather Statement issued for Northern Cook, Northern Lake, Southern Cook, North Shore by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-18 18:37:00 CDT Expires: 2022-05-18 18:45:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Ashland; Price; Sawyer; Washburn A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 645 PM CDT FOR SOUTHEASTERN WASHBURN...SOUTHWESTERN ASHLAND...NORTHERN PRICE AND SAWYER COUNTIES At 636 PM CDT, severe thunderstorms were located along a line extending from near Fifield, to 13 miles northwest of Hawkins, to 7 miles northwest of Weyerhaeuser, moving southeast at 45 mph. HAZARD...Ping pong ball size hail and 60 mph wind gusts. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...People and animals outdoors will be injured. Expect hail damage to roofs, siding, windows, and vehicles. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. Locations impacted include Park Falls, Chippewa Flowage West, Chippewa Flowage East, Phillips, Fifield, Birchwood, Butternut, Winter, Radisson, Exeland, Couderay, New Post, Chief Lake on Chippewa Flowage, Clam Lake, Edgewater, Ojibwa, Reserve, Connors Lake, Little Sissabagama Lake, and Deer Lake. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.50 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH

