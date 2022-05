LAWRENCEVILLE, GA–Tax Commissioner Denise R. Mitchell, MPA, today appointed Lisa Matic as Gwinnett County Chief Deputy Tax Commissioner. “Ms. Matic has more than 20 years of experience with our office and possesses expertise in both motor vehicle and property tax,” Mitchell said. “She has a reputation for being proactive and extremely knowledgeable about the laws, rules and regulations that govern the operations of this office. I know she will admirably serve the citizens of Gwinnett County.”

GWINNETT COUNTY, GA ・ 2 DAYS AGO