Crawford County, PA

Area Veterans Get a Unique Thank You

erienewsnow.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIt was a special day for area veterans in Crawford County as they were thanked for their service in a unique...

www.erienewsnow.com

erienewsnow.com

Tourettes Awareness Month Kicks Off In Chautauqua County

KENNEDY – Many community members are beginning to wear teal, the reason why: to spread awareness about Tourettes Syndrome. Tourettes Awareness Month kicked off this week, and several locals are raising awareness, including a Chautauqua County family who are plagued by the disability. TS is a rare mental disorder...
CHAUTAUQUA COUNTY, NY
erienewsnow.com

Blasco Memorial Library to Add Sunday Hours

Erie County Public Library will offer Sunday hours starting June 5. Blasco Memorial Library will be open from 1 p.m. to 5 p.m. on Sundays. Most regular services including public Internet computers, printing, reference assistance, check-outs, study areas and the Heritage Room will be available. However, the Idea Lab will be closed on Sundays.
ERIE COUNTY, PA
erienewsnow.com

Local Deacon Remembers Fallen Man of Faith

Deacon Marty Eisert has served the Diocese of Erie for 25 years. The former Erie Insurance executive did not personally know Heyward Patterson, but he has followed his story, since Saturday's tragic events. He told Erie News Now, "I admired that fact that he was a Deacon and I can...
ERIE, PA
explore venango

Friends of Christian Celebrating Ten Years of Helping Families in Need

VENANGO CO., Pa. (EYT) – For 10 years, the Friends of Christian has provided much-needed financial assistance to families in Clarion, Jefferson, and Venango Counties who deal with health problems, and it is gearing up to choose another family to support. (Photo Above: Christian Burgdofer. The Poker Run and...
CLARION, PA
Crawford County, PA
Crawford County, PA
Pennsylvania Government
erienewsnow.com

Neighbor Worries about Future of Historic Church

There is a community in West Erie County called Pont. It's located a few miles from Albion and its history goes back to the early 1800s. People who traveled through the small community over the past 148 years have passed by a nice looking church. However, people who live in Pont today are worried the church may not be standing much longer.
ERIE COUNTY, PA
YourErie

Local nursing program aims to fill nursing shortage

The national nursing shortage is continuing to affect hospitals everywhere. Local nursing programs are now hoping to help fill the gap as more students graduate from their programs. Here is more on how these nursing programs are still seeing high numbers. The nursing shortage has led to burnout in the healthcare field, but now the […]
ERIE, PA
erienewsnow.com

Jamestown Public School’s $93.8 Million Spending Plan Approved

JAMESTOWN – Jamestown Public School’s $93.8 million dollar spending plan was approved by local voters on Tuesday night. Among the major pillars of the budget include additional support for student mental health services. The district officials say the global pandemic brought many stressors to students, stressors that are...
JAMESTOWN, PA
#A Special Day
erienewsnow.com

Buffalo's History Raises Questions For Erie Residents

There's an outpour of anger, grief, and fear in residents following the Buffalo shooting, and it has trickled down to Erie residents. "As a white person, it angers me even more because what reasons do you have to be this mad? Says Kaitlyn Dolak. "I do believe there are more...
ERIE, PA
WFMJ.com

PennDOT hosting online meeting on Greenville road changes

The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) is holding a public online meeting on the proposed changes to Routes 18 and 58 near Thiel College in Greenville, Mercer County. The project includes Route 18 from the intersection with Route 358 to the intersection with Mill Hill Road and Route 58 from...
GREENVILLE, OH
NewsBreak
WTAJ

Former CEO charged with theft from DuBois retirement community

DUBOIS, Pa. (WTAJ) — A former Administrator and CEO from Christ the King Manor retirement community has been charged after allegedly stealing nearly $170,000 and using it for personal gain, Clearfield County District Attorney Ryan Sayers announced Monday. Samuel Zaffuto, 64, of DuBois is charged with two counts of felony corrupt organizations; three counts of […]
DUBOIS, PA
Times News

Mahoning man dies in lawn mower accident

A Mahoning Township man is dead after being involved in a lawn mower accident in front of his home at 2700 block of Blakeslee Blvd Dr West. The victim was cutting grass Monday when his riding lawn mower apparently slipped off a steep embankment into a small stream. He was discovered by his wife. Mahoning Township police are investigating the incident.
MAHONING COUNTY, OH
WTRF- 7News

Pennsylvania man injures officer after voting at polling place

A Pennsylvania man was arrested after he went to cast his vote on Tuesday. According to WPXI, 57-years-old David Huff voted at a Castle Shannon polling place and was asked to leave after he was allegedly yelling, filming those voting, and intimidating the workers. Police arrived and reportedly asked Huff to leave but refused and while […]
CASTLE SHANNON, PA
explore venango

Letter to the Editor: Dr. Zama Will Block Closures of Polk Center & White Heaven If Elected

The following letter was submitted by Dr. Nche Zama. Pennsylvania Governor candidate Dr. Nche Zama issued a strong rebuke to the Wolf administration’s decision to close the Polk State Center and a similar facility in White Haven. On a recent repeat visit to Venango County, a local taxpayer encouraged Dr. Zama to visit the Polk Center. Immediately, Dr. Zama was overcome with emotion by the beauty, scale, and mission of the Polk Center, and the unexplainable decision by the Wolf administration to close the Polk Center forcibly evicting hundreds of residents and dislocating hundreds of workers. Unfortunately, these reckless, uncaring, and harsh actions are the hallmark and legacy of the Wolf/Shapiro regime, destroying historic buildings, streams, schools, and industries.
POLK, PA
erienewsnow.com

Jamestown Man Allegedly Busted With Drugs, Stolen Handgun

JAMESTOWN – A Jamestown man is behind bars after he was allegedly busted with drugs and a stolen handgun during a traffic stop this week. City of Jamestown Police stopped a vehicle for an alleged traffic violation on Kingbury Street around 11 a.m. Monday. Following an investigation, it is...
JAMESTOWN, PA

