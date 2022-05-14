ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Huntington, WV

Huntington police looking for 2 suspects in armed robbery

By Jeff Jenkins
Metro News
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleHUNTINGTON, W.Va. — Two men held up the King Mart on Washington Blvd. in Huntington Friday night. The suspects...

wvmetronews.com

Metro News

Huntington men face charges for Friday robbery

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. — Authorities have arrested two men allegedly involved in an armed robbery of a Huntington store. Tyler Workman, 25, and 23-year-old Johnathon Owens — both of Huntington — face first-degree robbery charges for the Friday robbery at the King Mart located on Washington Boulevard. The...
HUNTINGTON, WV
SCDNReports

Shots Fired in West Portsmouth Dog Dispute

A dispute between neighbors over dogs escalated into shots fired at a Pine Lane home. Just before 1 pm, a man called the Scioto County Sheriff’s Office to report that his neighbor threatened his dogs and fired three rounds before leaving. The investigating officers determined no direct threats were...
WEST PORTSMOUTH, OH
Metro News

Charleston man sentenced to jail in connection with incident involving police officers

CHARLESTON, W.Va. — A Charleston man has been sentenced to jail in connection with an April 2021 incident where he lunged at police officers with a knife and was then shot. Denaul Dickerson, 34, was sentenced in Kanawha County court Tuesday. He previously pleaded guilty to a felony charge of breaking and entering and two misdemeanors of brandishing and assault of a law officer.
CHARLESTON, WV
SCDNReports

Overdose at the Scioto County Courthouse

A sad example of just how bad the addiction problem is in Scioto County. Just after 10 am, Portsmouth Ohio, Police responded to a report of an Overdose in a courtroom at the Scioto County Courthouse. The Portsmouth Fire Department transported the victim to the hospital and police officers accompanied...
SCIOTO COUNTY, OH
WTRF- 7News

West Virginia teen charged with killing mother/father/brothers to transfer to adult facility

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK)—A teenager accused of the quadruple murder of his mother, stepfather and two brothers will now be transferred to an adult facility during his trial. On Wednesday, Judge Ballard granted the State’s request to transfer Gavin Smith to South Central Regional Jail. In March, Smith’s first-degree murder charges were transferred to adult status […]
CHARLESTON, WV
sciotovalleyguardian.com

Ross Co. deputies respond to barricade situation

ROSS COUNTY, Ohio— The Ross County Sheriff’s Office responded Tuesday evening to a barricade situation on Eagle Court. According to dispatchers, a woman had made threats and then barricaded herself inside the home. Multiple units were dispatched to the scene. Deputies initially requested the Special Response Team (S.R.T.)...
ROSS COUNTY, OH
WOWK 13 News

Search underway for missing Ironton man

IRONTON, OH (WOWK) – The Ironton Police Department is asking for the public’s help searching for a missing man. Police say James Staley, 64, of Ironton, was reported missing by his family. According to the IPD, Staley was last seen some time around May 1. The missing persons report was filed May 7. Anyone with […]
IRONTON, OH
WSAZ

Police investigate shots-fired incident

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Huntington police investigated Friday night after they say shots were fired in the city’s East End. The incident happened just before 8 p.m. in the 2900 block of 7th Avenue. Police say while a few rounds were fired off, no one was hurt. One person...
HUNTINGTON, WV
SCDNReports

Lucasville OD Victim Makes Miracle Recovery

A Lucasville man made a miraculous comeback from an overdose. Just before 4 am, a call came in from an Elm Street residence saying a man had overdosed. Scioto County Sheriff’s Dispatch requested help from Valley EMS. In the meantime, several different people called back to say they had...
LUCASVILLE, OH
WOWK 13 News

Silver alert issued out of Huntington

HUNTINGTON, WV (WOWK) — A silver alert was issued for Beverly Jane Blankenship, 75. She was last seen walking eastbound in the 1000 block of Washington Avenue in Huntington at around 4 p.m. on May 14, according to Huntington Police. In a report from the Huntington Police Department, it says Blankenship has brown eyes and […]
HUNTINGTON, WV
WOWK 13 News

Charleston woman sentenced in multi-state meth ring case

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK)—A Charleston woman will spend three years and 10 months in prison for her role in a multi-state methamphetamine conspiracy. 40-year-old Angie Lane Harbour had previously pleaded guilty to conspiracy to distribute methamphetamine and is one of 17 defendants charged as a result of the investigation. Court documents say that Harbour was a […]
CHARLESTON, WV
Country
Norway
NewsBreak
Public Safety
mountain-topmedia.com

Husband and wife charged with stealing from dead woman’s home

SITKA, Ky. — A Johnson County man and woman are in jail on burglary and other charges, after deputies reportedly found them with items taken from a dead woman’s home. The sheriff’s office had been contacted about people in a car with a cargo trailer burglarizing a Sitka home Saturday and Sunday. After a tip, deputies found the car and trailer at a nearby home on Sunday.
sciotopost.com

Chillicothe Woman Crashes into Building on Paint Street Charged with OVI

CHILLICOTHE – Chillicothe police responded to a motor vehicle crash involving a vehicle striking a building on Saturday. Accoridng to the report when police arrived they found a Hyundai Sonata had struck the side of 327 South Paint street so hard it disabled the vehicle. The driver and single occupant Isabell Gutierrez denied EMS and did not report any injuries, but during the interaction, officers noticed she had glassy eyes and detected the odor of alcohol on her person. She admitted to the officer that she had been drinking most of the day and been kayaking with friends before.
CHILLICOTHE, OH
WSAZ

Multi-county drug investigation ends with several convictions

PORTSMOUTH, Ohio (WSAZ) - Several people have been sentenced to prison on drug charges concluding a multi-county RICO case based out of Scioto County, Ohio. The Scioto County Prosecutor’s Office says that in total 16 people have been convicted of drug crimes as result of the investigation. Travis Grier has been sentenced to 15-to-16 years, and Michael Blair has been sentenced to 14-to-18 years.
PORTSMOUTH, OH
Lootpress

Man charged with child neglect in Fayette County

FAYETTE COUNTY, WV (LOOTPRESS) – A Fayetteville man faces felony charges in Fayette County. Sheriff Mike Fridley provides the following information regarding this incident. This evening, May 16, 2022, deputies received complaints of a domestic incident and a motor vehicle accident on Laurel Creek Road. Upon arrival, deputies saw two vehicles that appeared to be in an accident, as well as people arguing in the roadway. A passenger in the car that was struck was in a relationship with the driver of the striking vehicle. Deputies recognized the parties involved as they had been attempting to serve a Domestic Violence Protective Order on the male. Also in the car that was hit were two juvenile children, one of which was the male’s own child.
FAYETTE COUNTY, WV
WSAZ

Body recovered from Ohio River

ASHLAND, Ky. (WSAZ) – Crews on Tuesday recovered a body from the Ohio River near Ashland, according to the Ashland Police Department. Someone reported seeing the body around 11:30 a.m. from an area near downtown Ashland. Crews confirm the body was removed from the river later Tuesday afternoon. Additional...
ASHLAND, KY
Metro News

Cabell County man enters a Kennedy plea deal over death of baby

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. — A Cabell County man has entered a Kennedy plea deal Tuesday for an incident involving a death of a 4-month year old baby in November 2017. Zachary Gene Sparks’ charges include abuse of child causing major bodily harm and second-degree murder. In 2019, Sparks was indicted on charges for the baby’s death which occurred Nov. 22, 2017.
CABELL COUNTY, WV
SCDNReports

Ambulance Delayed after Motorcycle Crash on US 52

Getting an ambulance to the scene proved to be a challenge after a motorcycle crashed into a pole on US 52 between the 2 and 3 MM on Sunday afternoon. The call came in at 1:10 pm with a report of electric lines down. Dispatch contacted the Ohio State Patrol and paged for an EMS Squad. They ended up requesting aid from Adams County and attempted to arrange for an air ambulance.

