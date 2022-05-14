Huntington police looking for 2 suspects in armed robbery

FAYETTE COUNTY, WV (LOOTPRESS) – A Fayetteville man faces felony charges in Fayette County. Sheriff Mike Fridley provides the following information regarding this incident. This evening, May 16, 2022, deputies received complaints of a domestic incident and a motor vehicle accident on Laurel Creek Road. Upon arrival, deputies saw two vehicles that appeared to be in an accident, as well as people arguing in the roadway. A passenger in the car that was struck was in a relationship with the driver of the striking vehicle. Deputies recognized the parties involved as they had been attempting to serve a Domestic Violence Protective Order on the male. Also in the car that was hit were two juvenile children, one of which was the male’s own child.

FAYETTE COUNTY, WV ・ 2 DAYS AGO