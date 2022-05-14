Alperen Sengun sees idols in MVP leaders Nikola Jokic, Joel Embiid

Photo by Isaiah J. Downing-USA TODAY Sports

As a European big man with considerable promise, Houston Rockets center Alperen Sengun drew a few wishful comparisons over his rookie NBA season to back-to-back MVP Nikola Jokic of the Denver Nuggets. That’s putting the cart way ahead of the horse, of course, but it does reflect the talent shown at times in the 2021-22 campaign.

When asked at Thursday’s Rockets community event about Jokic receiving his second consecutive MVP award, Sengun said he was happy with the Serbian big man’s success but did not take a side in the close race between Jokic and fellow center Joel Embiid of Philadelphia.

“I am so happy for him, and he deserved it,” the Turkish rookie said Thursday. “I want to talk with him, but I haven’t talked (with him) yet. I have two idols in the NBA right now, one (is) Embiid and one Jokic.”

Sengun, who was drafted No. 16 overall in the first round of the 2021 NBA draft, is currently in Houston as many of the Rockets are already beginning their preparations for the 2022-23 season later this year.