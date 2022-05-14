CHKD holds 2022 RunWalk for the Kids

NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — The rain didn’t stop people from coming out for a good cause. Saturday morning, CHKD held their annual CHKD RunWalk for the Kids.

The event featured an 8K and a 2 Mile Family Walk and capes were encouraged.

Jesse Wareing was one of several superheroes who showed up for the kids.

“We are all about service and we’re all about heroes, we’re just people in suits but our real heroes are at CHKD every day, the people that help the kids but man the kids are just great champions, great fighters. They inspire us and we’re just out here hoping to inspire them,” said Wareing.

The Run Walk for the Kids benefits CHKD’s Mental Health Program.



Experts say one in every five kids has a mental health condition and there are currently 1,600 kids on the waiting list for care in Hampton Roads.

“There are a lot of children out there who need help in mental health, and we want to be there to help them,” said Lisa Coleman, Executive Director of the King’s Daughters.

Coleman says CHKD needs our support now more than ever.

“All of the money we raise is currently going towards CHKD’s new mental health hospital. You can actually see the new hospital on part of the course…It’s really important because this is a huge undertaking to build a 60-bed mental health hospital just for children,” Coleman added.

The total construction cost of the new 14-story facility is $224 million. Plus, the annual programming cost of $45 million.



Those numbers give a glimpse of why your support is so important.

