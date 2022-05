RAPID CITY, S.D. (KELO) — Car break-ins are on the rise in Rapid City. Rule number one, always keep your car locked when you are not using it. “As weather gets better, local criminals like to go out. They will walk neighborhoods, they will try car doors, if they get into a car they will take anything and everything of value they can and they just move up and down blocks,” Sgt. Michael Shyne, Rapid City Police, said.

RAPID CITY, SD ・ 1 HOUR AGO