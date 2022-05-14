ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bristol, TN

‘Bans off our Body’ Rally held in Bristol

By Amy Cockerham
WJHL
WJHL
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=226ck1_0feJNh7100

BRISTOL, Tenn./Va. (WJHL) – A response to the controversy surrounding Roe V. Wade could be seen in Bristol Saturday afternoon on the state line.

Dozens of people participated in the “Bans off our Body” Rally where they argued that women should have the power to make decisions when it comes to themselves and the ability to get an abortion if they choose. Those in support of this said they felt it was their duty to show up.

Rallies supporting abortion rights expected across US

“I grew up before Roe V. Wade,” protestor Susan Whitlow said. “There was no Roe V. Wade in my college years, so I’ve got a lot of personal stories about abortion, and illegal abortions, and dangerous abortions.”

Dustin Garneau and Lorra Whitescarver were among protestors who said they just wanted to make their voice heard.

Youngkin backs penalties for protests at justices’ homes, outside court

“We’re parents, and we have a little girl,” Whitescarver said. “This is not a country I want to leave for her.”

While the majority at the protest were pro-choice, there was one counter-protestor in attendance.

Organizers said this local event was held as part of nationwide movement.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WJHL | Tri-Cities News & Weather.

Comments / 27

Paco244
4d ago

It's not their body, it's the babies body, after they have the child, they are free to perform an abortion to themselves, a little different when it is their bodies.

Reply(15)
14
Related
wcyb.com

Crews battle house fire in Bristol, Virginia

BRISTOL, Va. (WCYB) — Crews battled a house fire in Bristol, Virginia, late Tuesday night. The fire was at a house on Rocky Hill Road. The call came at around 10:20 p.m. A woman and her dog were inside the home, and both made it out, officials said. The...
BRISTOL, VA
WJHL

Kingsport on property maintenance code enforcement kick

KINGSPORT, Tenn. (WJHL) – In an effort to curb property degradation and deter squatting, officials with the City of Kingsport said several structures have been or are set to be destroyed this year. On average each year, the city identifies roughly 30 properties that meet the criteria for destruction, but so far in 2022, nearly […]
KINGSPORT, TN
WJHL

Bristol, Va. assisted living center hands out Silver Alert kits

BRISTOL, Va. (WJHL) — Oakmont at Gordon Park in Bristol, Virginia gave out special kits to help families prepare in case a loved one becomes lost. The Silver Alert kits were sponsored by Alzheimer’s Tennessee, which covers the Tri-Cities region, including Southwest Virginia. In Tennessee, a Silver Alert is issued to help find missing people […]
BRISTOL, VA
Johnson City Press

Rogersville lawyer receives public censure

ROGERSVILLE — A Rogersville attorney has received a public censure from the Board of Professional Responsibility of the Tennessee Supreme Court for violating certain codes of the rules of professional conduct. Gerald Todd Eidson received a public censure on Friday for violating the rules of professional conduct 1.1 and...
ROGERSVILLE, TN
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Tennessee Sports
Bristol, TN
Society
Local
Tennessee Society
City
Bristol, TN
Bristol, TN
Sports
WJHL

Abingdon hires new town manager following nationwide search

ABINGDON, Va. (WJHL) – Starting in June, the Town of Abingdon will have a new town manager. In January 2022, former town manager Jimmy Morani resigned, prompting a nationwide search. Following that search, the town council selected Mike Cochran. Cochran currently serves as city manager in Hanahan, South Carolina, but as he told News Channel […]
ABINGDON, VA
WJHL

Weber City police officers could leave if town doesn’t provide retirement pay

WEBER CITY, Va. (WJHL) – Weber City’s four-man police department is hoping the town can provide them with hazardous duty retirement pay in their upcoming budget. If not, it could mean officers leaving Weber City’s force. At Tuesday night’s Weber City Town Council meeting, multiple members of local first responder agencies and concerned citizens spoke […]
WEBER CITY, VA
WJHL

Elizabethton/Carter Co. Animal Shelter reaches dog capacity

ELIZABETHTON, Tenn. (WJHL) — Animal shelter leaders in Carter County on Monday warned the public that it exceeded its capacity for dogs. “We have too many stray dogs running at large in Carter County, TN,” the Facebook post stated. The shelter advised dog owners to keep their dogs contained and on leashes and reminded the […]
CARTER COUNTY, TN
cardinalnews.org

Could Bristol and Lynchburg get inland ports?

We’re all waiting on a state budget. The headline item – and the big holdup – is whether the state will eliminate all or just part of the tax on food. It’s hard to agree on a budget when you can’t even agree on how much money you have to spend.
LYNCHBURG, VA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Dustin Garneau
WJHL

Narcotics detection K9 Nash joins Bristol, TN Police

BRISTOL, Tenn. (WJHL) — The Bristol Tennessee Police Department (BTPD) has a new member of the force with a nose for finding drugs. According to a Tuesday release from the BTPD, K9 Nash has joined the department as Sgt. Joe Newman’s partner. Nash is a German Shorthair Pointer trained to detect narcotics like marijuana, cocaine, […]
BRISTOL, TN
WJHL

‘Killer Clown’ jury trial canceled for second time, court docs show

PALM BEACH COUNTY, Fla. (WJHL) — A Tri-Cities woman accused of donning a clown costume while fatally shooting her husband’s then-wife in the face will not appear before a jury in June as scheduled. Sheila Keen-Warren, the former co-owner of the Purple Cow in Kingsport, faces a first-degree murder charge for the 1990 shooting death […]
WELLINGTON, FL
WJHL

Indicted Buchanan Co. supervisor arraigned in court

BUCHANAN COUNTY, Va. (WJHL) – Buchanan County Supervisor Trey Adkins was arraigned in court on multiple counts of election fraud and embezzlement Tuesday. According to county court clerks, Adkins appeared in court after being indicted on the following 82 felony charges: 34 counts of False Statement – Election Fraud 11 counts of Absentee Voting Procedure […]
BUCHANAN COUNTY, VA
WJHL

Hard Rock sportsbook app now live in Virginia

BRISTOL, Va. (WJHL) — Hard Rock’s sports betting app can now be used in Virginia. The company announced Monday that those 21 and older who are physically located in Virginia can now use the Hard Rock Sportsbook app. Hard Rock plans to open a temporary casino at the former Bristol Mall site in July that […]
BRISTOL, VA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Abortion Rights#Our Body#Protest
WJHL

Sullivan Co. Schools budget could be impacted by enrollment and attendance drop

BLOUNTVILLE, Tenn. (WJHL) — The region’s largest district is seeing a decline in enrollment and in attendance. “We’re still coming out of COVID,” said Sullivan County Director of Schools Evelyn Rafalowski. “We still have students and their families who are choosing alternative methods of learning.” Sullivan County’s Weighted Full-Time Equivalent Average Daily Attendance (WFTE-ADA) dropped […]
SULLIVAN COUNTY, TN
WJHL

O’Charley’s Restaurant & Bar in Johnson City closes

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) — A restaurant chain that served up American comfort food off of North Roan Street closed its doors to diners indefinitely. O’Charley’s staff said Monday that operations at its 112 Broyles Drive location ended — effective immediately. News Channel 11 received the following statement from O’Charley’s CEO W. Craig Barber: “It […]
JOHNSON CITY, TN
WJHL

JC police seize 90g of meth from Walmart shoplifting suspect

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) — A Bristol, Virginia woman faces multiple charges after officers with the Johnson City Police Department (JCPD) responded to a shoplifting call at Walmart on Tuesday. According to a news release, when police arrived at Walmart on Browns Mill Road, they found two women, identified as Victoria Chafin, of Johnson City, […]
JOHNSON CITY, TN
Johnson City Press

Store loses thousands in elaborate bitcoin scam

An elaborate bitcoin scam that involved an Uber picking up a convenience store employee and taking her to a bitcoin depository to deposit store funds has led Kingsport police to issue a warning. Authorities said Tuesday they still do not know if the scam was perpetrated by someone locally, out-of-state...
KINGSPORT, TN
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Advocacy
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Protests
NewsBreak
Sports
WJHL

Gov. Lee continues 225 tour at Johnson County High

MOUNTAIN CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) — Tennessee Gov. Bill Lee continued a series of school tours across the state, making a stop in Johnson County Wednesday. Lee visited Johnson County High School, which marks one of the last few stops in the Tennessee 225 tour initiative. Lee stopped at the school’s Career Technical Education (CTE) facilities, […]
JOHNSON COUNTY, TN
Kingsport Times-News

Editorial: Police urge citizens: Lock your vehicle

A 14-year-old petty thief operating in the greater Fairacres area of Kingsport no doubt appreciated the invitations from residents who left their vehicles unlocked. And because more than a dozen of his victims didn’t even bother to notify police, despite that property was taken in some cases, the wayward teen remained in business.
KINGSPORT, TN
WJHL

WJHL

26K+
Followers
8K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

https://www.wjhl.com/ is your trusted source for local news in and around the Tri-Cities region!

 https://www.wjhl.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy