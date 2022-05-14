Orange Beach school board sets May 16 special meeting at 8 a.m.

Heading to Gulf Shores for Hangout Fest this year? Stay in the know with the essential info including set times, guidelines, and more!. With Hangout Fest just one month away, fans from all over the globe are making sure they have all the essentials they need to make the trek down to Gulf Shores, Alabama on May 20-22. Whether flying or driving to the festival, attendees are gearing up for a festival nestled on those beautiful beaches for a weekend filled with amazing tunes, tasty eats, and plenty more.

