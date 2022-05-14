ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Family Relationships

Why Don’t I Love My Child?

By Reviewed by Hara Estroff Marano
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThere are many reasons why a parent might feel unable to feel love for their new child, but all are remediable. The most likely reason for detachment from a child is postpartum depression. For many parents, detachment is a consequence of the defenses they developed to endure their own...

psychologytoday.com

9 Ways to Handle Rudeness

Increased socializing can also bring greater exposure to unwanted questions about sensitive topics, like relationships or pregnancy. Remember: You get to choose what to tell other people and when. No one else can decide that for you. Certain techniques, like replying with a question, changing the subject, or complimenting others,...
RELATIONSHIPS
psychologytoday.com

How to Help a Child in Grief

Start by creating space for the child to actively grieve. Create a present, continuous yet patient, and open connection with the child. Simplifying is good too, but be careful not to oversimplify. Regular social interaction with friends or family during child development helps broaden their understanding of their own social...
KIDS
psychologytoday.com

How to Recover From the Impacts of Narcissistic Parenting

The impacts of narcissistic parenting can be unique to the individual who lives through it. An adult child of a narcissist may believe their worthiness depends on how they act and what they do, not on who they are. Learning what healthy boundaries are and how to set them with...
RELATIONSHIP ADVICE
psychologytoday.com

Parenting Styles in Conflict

Every parent has a unique take on what's needed in raising their children. They bring their own personality and life history to the job. Let it be OK that you and your partner have different perspectives on parenting. You may know best, but that's not what matters most. Calm, loving,...
RELATIONSHIP ADVICE
psychologytoday.com

Why Some Parents Want to Take Home Their Deceased Baby

Taking care of our dead in the home is a longstanding tradition in many parts of the world. When a baby dies, parents can benefit enormously from taking their baby home until burial or cremation. It is legally permitted to care for our dead loved ones at home until disposition;...
FAMILY RELATIONSHIPS
Davenport Journal

Parents of a baby girl, who only has months to live, learned they are both carriers of a rare gene defect that caused their daughter’s condition which affects her ability to absorb the nutrients she needs from food

Unfortunately, the 27-year-old mother and the 31-year-old father say their baby daughter has months to live. The 1-year-old child is suffering from a rare condition which was caused by a gene defect both parents carry. The parents knew something was wrong with their child when the baby started to go off her food at six weeks. The baby also started to lose weight, the couple said. The condition was confirmed with genetic testing and the doctors said it affects her ability to absorb the nutrients she needs from food. The condition is so rare it is thought to only occur in one in 79,000,000 people, the doctors said.
WEIGHT LOSS
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Pregnancy
NewsBreak
Relationships
NewsBreak
Family Relationships
The Independent

Wedding caterer applauded for turning down couples who ask their guests to pay for dinner

A wedding caterer has been praised for turning down all events where the bride and groom are asking their guests to pay for their own meals.In a recent post shared on the discussion-based site Mumsnet, a user explained that they run a “wedding catering company” that is “based on a food truck” and works for “less formal weddings”.They then revealed that some couples who have reached out to them about catering have been expecting their guests to purchase their own dinners at their weddings, a concept that the caterer said they have been “turning down” because they believe it is...
RELATIONSHIP ADVICE
The Independent

Woman reveals red flags in her date’s apartment, including two pregnancy books: ‘I don’t have words’

A woman has revealed several “red flags” that she found in the apartment of the man she’s dating, which included two books about pregnancy and a woman’s ring.In a recent video shared to TikTok, Devin, @discoveringdevin, filmed herself sitting on a bed and putting her thumb down, as the text reads: “Red flags in his apartment.”She then began by showing four Apple MacBooks, all placed on top of each other, on a desk. “Four laptops…what are you hiding?” Devin wrote in the text over the clip.Next, she documented what appeared to be a “girl’s ring” on a white shelf....
RELATIONSHIP ADVICE
US News and World Report

Why Have Some People Never Gotten COVID-19?

It’s a story many have heard before. COVID-19 enters a household whether through a spouse, parent, sibling or caretaker – but despite extensive exposure, not everyone gets sick. [. SEE:. Latest Coronavirus and Vaccine News ]. And it could be a more common occurrence than some think. The...
PUBLIC HEALTH
The Independent

Countryfile host Helen Skelton says husband Richie Myler has ‘left the family home’ after birth of third child

Helen Skelton has revealed that she has separated from her husband, rugby player Richie Myler.The Countryfile host announced the news in an Instagram statement, writing that Myler has “left the family home”.Skelton’s announcement comes just four months after they welcomed their third child.“Very sad to say that Richie and I are no longer a couple,” she wrote. “He has left the family home. We will be doing our best to co parent our small children.”Skelton, who married Myler in 2013, accompanied the post with two broken heart emojis.The pair have three childen together: Ernie, aged six, Louis, aged...
CELEBRITIES
psychologytoday.com

Why Being Called a "Birdbrain" Is Quite a Compliment

Antone Martinho-Truswell's analysis of birds' behaviors shows that, in many ways, a human is "the bird without feathers." Four key traits that are essential to what it is to be human are shared with parrots and other birds. When a species, even one totally different from us, falls into one...
ANIMALS
psychologytoday.com

How Can People With Brain Injury Access Bibliotherapy?

Jean-Guy Beauvoir is a thirty-something Inspector in the Sûreté du Québec, once married, loyal to his boss Armand Gamache, shot in the line of duty, and addicted to OxyContin. Most importantly, Beauvoir is a fictional character in Louise Penny’s Chief Inspector Gamache mystery series. His character sounds initially like a cliché: the wounded police officer, heroically refusing therapy, becoming an addict. Except that Penny explores the cliché in a multi-novel story arc, through all her characters' thoughts, emotions, behaviors, and interactions. She creates a seemingly stable character in Beauvoir and then, through novel after novel, unravels him. Through Beauvoir, I enter the mind of an arrogant, paranoid, traumatized addict with a severe case of literal self-centeredness, beloved by Gamache.
MENTAL HEALTH

