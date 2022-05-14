ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pete Hegseth Asks Melania Trump Why She Was Never on the Cover of Vogue as First Lady

FOX News had a massive coup this week as Pete Hegseth secured the first interview with Melania Trump since she vacated the White House. One of the topics that came up on the FOX & Friends interview was why Trump was never on the cover of Vogue during her time as First Lady Hegseth asked about the editorial decision in the most complimentary way possible.

Trump explained that even if they had asked, she was probably busy doing important things.

"They’re biased and they have likes and dislikes, and it’s so obvious. And I think American people and everyone sees it. It was their decision, and I have much more important things to do, and I did in the White House, than being on the cover ofVogue."

In a biography of Vogue editor Anna Wintour it was revealed that Wintour visted Trump Tower after Donald Trump won the 2016 election and didn't reach out to Melania beforehand so Melania snubbed her. Perhaps the long-simmering Melania Trump - Anna Wintour feud may finally be ready to escalate.

