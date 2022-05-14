ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Norwich, CT

Norwich to hold public hearing Monday on Affordable Housing Plan

By Claire Bessette
The Day
The Day
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=14a4sh_0feJNDpL00
Estimated Norwich household incomes in 2020, from the city’s draft Affordable Housing Plan. (Source: 2020 American Community Survey 1-Year Estimates)

Norwich — With more than 19% of the city’s housing stock designated as affordable, Norwich does not need to worry about a potential developer invoking a state law to override local zoning regulations and propose a large housing project.

The state law allowing possible zoning overrides applies to cities and towns with less than 10% of their housing defined as affordable.

But that doesn’t mean Norwich does not have problems with housing affordability, said Kathryn Crees, community development supervisor, who led the effort to write the city’s state-mandated Affordable Housing Plan. The 17-page plan provides data on the city’s current housing stock and resident income levels and lists strategies for increasing and improving affordable housing.

The plan is posted under the “News” label adjacent to the calendar on the city website's homepage, www.norwichct.org. The City Council will hold a public hearing on the plan at the start of its 7:30 p.m. meeting Monday at City Hall.

Housing is considered affordable if a household pays no more than 30% of its income toward housing costs, including rent or mortgage, property tax and utilities. U.S. Census data showed that as many as 49% of Norwich households are "cost-burdened," paying more than 30% of their income for housing costs, including 23% of homeowners who do not have a mortgage, Crees said.

Crees said as city officials were researching data for the plan, they quickly realized that while the city has a high percentage of affordable housing, affordability of housing by city residents must be addressed.

Federal COVID-19 relief grants have helped many families with rental and utility assistance, but when that money is gone, more people will struggle to pay for housing.

“It’s the affordability,” Crees said. “We just have too many people who are teetering on the edge. That’s the conversation we need to have.”

The Affordable Housing Plan draws on the 2013 Plan of Conservation and Development for guidance on improving city housing, steering multifamily housing to areas with access to public transportation, encouraging rehabilitation of existing, especially historical, buildings, and reserving the more rural areas of the city for single-family homes. The plan also encourages use of various financing resources for affordable housing, such as Connecticut Housing and Finance Authority, or CHFA, and historic tax credits to renovate old buildings.

Since that 2013 plan was published, the city has approved more than 300 new apartments, a mixture of market-rate and designated affordable units in the historical Ponemah Mill in Taftville. Last year, the city formed a partnership with Habitat for Humanity of Eastern Connecticut to use $1.2 million in American Rescue Plan grant money to build new single-family homes in Greeneville and to rehabilitate several rundown houses the city acquires through property foreclosures.

Overall, 19.3% of the city’s total 19,120 housing units count as affordable housing as defined in state statute. Of the 3,608 affordable units listed on state Department of Housing list, 191 have single-family CHFA/U.S. Department of Agriculture mortgages; 2,296 are government-assisted units and 796 receive tenant rental assistance.

The age of city housing is another factor in the effort to improve affordable housing, the plan states, with 38% of housing units in Norwich built before 1929, and 29% built between 1929 and 1969. The Community Development office allocates about $250,000 per year of the city’s federal Community Development Block Grant for no-interest property rehabilitation loans. Loan repayments from previous projects add about another $100,000 to the pool, Crees said.

The office separately has more than $1 million remaining in a federal lead paint abatement grant, also offered to homeowners as a no-interest loan.

What the city lacks is applications from property owners to use the money.

Crees said she is frustrated that despite aggressive marketing efforts, few applications have been submitted, especially for the lead paint abatement grants. Office staff have reached out to local churches, promoted the program on English and Spanish-speaking radio programs, sent news items out in city utility bills and set up tables outside local shopping centers — including at the Norwich Walmart this weekend.

She speculated that part of the problem could be that nearly 45% of housing units are not owner-occupied. Many owners are absentee landlords living outside the region.

Crees stressed the generous terms of the programs: Rehabilitation loans are forgivable after 10 years under certain terms, and lead paint abatement loans after five years. Both programs are no-interest loans.

“You can’t do better than that,” she said. “Yet people are not coming in and taking advantage of it.”

Comments / 1

Related
Uprise RI

As taxes rise, Elorza Administration gives huge tax break to one of the richest property owners in PVD

At their best, tax stabilization agreements (TSAs) are a stimulus to encourage investment in a city. In exchange for hiring local minority and women owned businesses and perhaps providing low-cost housing opportunities, the city offers the developer a break on their taxes. At their worst, TSAs are giveaways to wealthy, connected businesspeople looking to maximize their profits by lowering their tax burden, to the detriment of renters and homeowners who never get such a break.
PROVIDENCE, RI
NBC Connecticut

Bluff Point State Park in Groton Closed Due VP Harris' Visit at USCGA

A state park in Groton is closed due to Vice President Kamala Harris' visit to the state on Wednesday. The State Dept. of Energy and Environmental Protection Emergency Dispatch Center said Bluff Point State Park is closed at this time. Harris is set to deliver the keynote address at the...
GROTON, CT
Westerly Sun

North Stonington to rent Gallup House to member of U.S. Coast Guard

NORTH STONINGTON — A push to convert the space at the John Dean Gallup House into a cultural center run by the nonprofit group Milltown Arts has gained steam in recent weeks, and members of the Board of Selectmen on Monday voted in favor of approving a short-term rental as volunteers explore viable future options for the site.
NORTH STONINGTON, CT
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Norwich, CT
Government
Local
Connecticut Government
City
Taftville, CT
City
Norwich, CT
FOX 61

Wethersfield considering ordinance to ban panhandling

WETHERSFIELD, Conn. — The town of Wethersfield will decide Monday whether to move forward with a controversial ordinance that would effectively ban panhandling. The town council will vote if they want to give this issue a public hearing ahead of a final vote set for June 6th. The Silas...
WETHERSFIELD, CT
New Haven Independent

Top Hamden Republican Packs Her Bags

Hamden’s leading Republican official is bolting town, in search of lower taxes and redder colleagues. The elected official, Legislative Council member Marjorie Bonadies, said she plans on resigning her position in order to make that move. She is the council’s only Republican elected to represent a district. (The council includes two at-large spots reserved for members of minority parties.)
HAMDEN, CT
hamlethub.com

Republican Delegates to the 26th CT Senate Convention from all eight towns unanimously endorse Toni Boucher

Republican Delegates from all eight towns of the 26th Senate District unanimously ENDORSE TONI BOUCHER. At this evening’s convention for the 26th CT Senatorial District convention at the Comstock Community Center, the delegates from the eight towns - Darien, New Canaan, Redding, Ridgefield, Stamford, Weston, Westport, and Wilton - unanimously endorsed Toni Boucher’s candidacy for State Senator for the 26th Senate district.
WILTON, CT
ctexaminer.com

Could Black Hall River Boat Launch Become ‘Central Park?’

OLD LYME – Concerns that reopening a kayak launch along the Black Hall River could turn the 3-acre site into “Central Park” were aired at a Monday meeting of the Open Space Commission that continued the spirited debate between several town boards over the fate of the property.
OLD LYME, CT
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Affordable Housing#Housing Affordability#Housing Project#Foreclosure#The City Council#U S Census#Crees
milfordmirror.com

How ‘No Mow May’ is taking over some Connecticut neighborhoods

This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate. Stroll down Kenyon Street in Hartford’s West End, and the first thing you’ll notice are the dandelions. Some yards have only one or two, others have many more. They poke up from slightly overgrown lawns, yellow accents in an otherwise pristine neighborhood.
HARTFORD, CT
GoLocalProv

Mott & Chace Announces The 903 Residences Condos Are Sold Out

Mott & Chace Sotheby’s International Realty announced Monday the successful sellout of The 903 Residences at Providence Place. The sale of over 230 condominiums took place ahead of the projected timeline while establishing new gross and price per square foot rates in the market. As the exclusive listing brokerage...
PROVIDENCE, RI
iheart.com

New London: Road closures ahead of VP Harris visit to U.S. Coast Guard

Vice President Kamala Harris is scheduled to deliver the keynote address during the U.S. Coast Guard Academy’s 141st Commencement exercises on Wednesday. After four years of studying and learning to become the best officers possible, the U.S. Coast Guard Academy Class of 2022 will graduate on May 18, 2022 on Cadet Memorial Field at the USCGA, 31 Mohegan Ave., New London, CT 06320. The graduation is scheduled to commence at 11am. The Academy's 141th Commencement ceremony will feature Vice President Kamala Harris as the keynote speaker. The commencement is not open to the public.
NEW LONDON, CT
NBC Connecticut

Piles of Trash on Fire at Transfer Station in New London: FD

Piles of trash caught on fire at a transfer station in New London on Wednesday morning. Firefighters were called to the CWPM transfer station on Fourth Street around 3 a.m. after a fire alarm was activated. The transfer station is described as a large-scale transfer station with rail access for...
NEW LONDON, CT
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Housing
NBC Connecticut

VP Kamala Harris Delivers Keynote Address at Coast Guard Academy

Vice President Kamala Harris delivered the keynote address at the United States Coast Guard Academy's commencement ceremony in New London on Wednesday. Harris commended all of the cadets for their hard work and applauded them for what they have accomplished. She said the Cadets are doing the critical work to protect our country, advance our interests and shape the trajectory of world affairs.
NEW LONDON, CT
ctexaminer.com

Investigation Supports Some Claims of Misconduct by Middletown School Officials

MIDDLETOWN — An independent investigation into claims of harassment and a hostile work environment within the district supports certain claims of misconduct by three of the district’s four senior administrators — including sexual harassment, unprofessional and retaliatory behavior and failure to effectively enforce COVID-19 protocols. The findings...
MIDDLETOWN, CT
outdoors.org

Bigelow Hollow State Park, Union, (B3B/C, Moderate)

Registration is not required for this activity. However, you may wish to contact the leader(s) if you have any questions. Six mile hike on the East Ridge and Nipmuck Trails. Meet at the BHSP parking lot at 9:15 for a prompt 9:30 start. DIRECTIONS: Take I-84(E) to Exit 73, right off the exit onto Rte. 190(E) for 1.9 miles, right on Rte. 171(E) for 1.3 miles and left into the park. Parking is one mile in on the left.
UNION, CT
greenwichfreepress.com

Bans Off Our Bodies Rally: Saying You Support Connecticut Law is Not Enough

A ‘Bans Off Our Bodies’ rally outside Stamford Superior Court on Sunday drew about 300, significantly more than the rally in the same spot last October. The event was one of hundreds organized over the weekend in response to the leak of a Supreme Court draft on May 2 indicating justices are poised to overturn the landmark Roe v Wade decision that legalized abortion.
CONNECTICUT STATE
Eyewitness News

The moths formerly known as gypsy moths are expected to be a problem for part of the state

(WFSB) - The moths formerly known as the gypsy moths have state scientists and environmental officials concerned about one part of the state. The Connecticut Agricultural Experiment Station and the Department of Energy and Environmental Protection told residents in Litchfield County to anticipate a heavy presence of now named “spongy moth” caterpillars this spring.
LITCHFIELD COUNTY, CT
The Day

The Day

New London, CT
3K+
Followers
414
Post
672K+
Views
ABOUT

Media Account for The Day

Comments / 0

Community Policy