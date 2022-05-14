ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sonoma County, CA

Outdoor Events in Sonoma County May 15-24, 2022

By MYA CONSTANTINO THE PRESS DEMOCRAT
The Press Democrat
The Press Democrat
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=39soCD_0feJMzrU00

May 19

Sebastopol: Celebrate World Bee Day by building a cozy bee home for your backyard to draw the early morning pollinators. Bring your own water and snacks. Will be canceled if there are heavy rains, smoke or extreme temperatures. Accommodations will be made for visitors with disabilities with advance request. Materials are provided and all ages are welcome. Tickets: $25 for Sonoma County residents; $27 for participants from outside the county. Registration is required. Parking is $7 or free with a Sonoma County Regional Parks membership. 5-6:30 p.m. For more information, contact Ellie Muerath at elspeth.muelrath@sonoma-county.org. Ragle Ranch Regional Park, 500 Ragle Road. Meet at gazebo. Register at bit.ly/3LZb2RT.

May 21

Bodega Bay: Build sandcastles and fly kites with your family at Doran Regional Park. Bring your own kite or purchase one from local vendors. Bring your own sandcastle building tools or borrow some. Dress in layers and arrive early as the park can fill up quickly. Heavy rain, smoke or extreme temperatures will cancel the event. Accommodations will be made for visitors with disabilities upon advance request. Registration isn’t required. Free event, not including parking ($7 or free for Sonoma County Regional Parks members). 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Doran Regional Park, 201 Doran Beach Road. Meet at the beach in front of the boardwalk. For more information, contact John Ryan at john.ryan@sonoma-county.org. For more information, visit bit.ly/39MRDFG.

Santa Rosa: Explore a new art exhibit, “Protecting the Environment that Sustains Us,” by the Pointless Sisters, a local art quilting group. Through mixed media, photography, stitching and painting, the exhibit portrays the threats our population and environment face from the consequences of fire, flood, droughts and development including loss of species habitat. 3-5 p.m. Free event. Registration isn’t required. Light refreshments will be provided. The exhibit is on display until Aug. 26 at the Laguna Environmental Center. Laguna de Santa Rosa Foundation, 900 Sanford Road. For more information, visit bit.ly/3Fu9uwE.

Glen Ellen: Join a botanical gel monotype printmaking workshop at Jack London State Historic Park. Using water-based materials and plants from the instructor’s garden as stencils, attendees can create stunning prints without a traditional printing press. Bring sunscreen, water and a sack lunch. Tickets: $100 plus a $20 materials fee; $10 per vehicle entry fee. Attendees can take home prints they create. 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Jack London State Historic Park, 2400 London Ranch Road. Register at bit.ly/3FpGuGo.

To May 31

Glen Ellen: Come for a wildflower treasure hunt at Jack London State Historic Park. Find the wildflowers that are blooming now by looking for their various characteristics using a guide provided by the park. Jack London park provides a regularly updated “Blooming Now” list of names, photos and recently spotted locations for the wildflower hunt. Continues to May 31. Free, plus parking for $10. Jack London State Historic Park, 2400 London Ranch Road. For more information and to find the flower list visit bit.ly/3wfINaW.

You can reach Staff Writer Mya Constantino at mya.constantino@pressdemocrat.com. @searchingformya on Twitter.

Comments / 0

Related
northbaybiz.com

Tropical Fairadise Comes to the Sonoma County Fair

The Sonoma County Fair invites you to put on your sunscreen, shorts and flip-flops and come out to celebrate the 2022 Fair’s “Tropical Fairadise”, August 4-14 ( Closed August 8). The Sonoma County Fair is back with all the Fair favorites including live horse racing, a complete...
SONOMA COUNTY, CA
pioneerpublishers.com

The concerts are back so get your summer on

CONTRA COSTA COUNTY, CA (May 18, 2022) — After years of reduced, virtual or canceled events, Concord, Clayton and Pleasant Hill are all slated for a summer full of live music. Signaling a much-needed return to normal life, concerts at the plaza, the park and the lake offer everything...
PLEASANT HILL, CA
sonomacountygazette.com

Homelessness increases in Sonoma County

Sonoma County, alongside other Bay Area counties, was able to stave off a predicted catastrophic increase in homelessness over the last three years during COVID, according to preliminary results from the first official count of people experiencing homelessness since the start of the pandemic. Preliminary numbers for the 2022 Sonoma...
SONOMA COUNTY, CA
ksro.com

California Wildfire Risk High for the Next Three Decades

Certain parts of the Golden State could be hit worse by wildfires more than others over the next three decades. Dr. Jeremy Porter says California’s wine country tops the list. “The Sonoma, Napa, Marin County areas, around the Bay Area, really pop out as areas that increasing in risk...
CALIFORNIA STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Bodega Bay, CA
Sonoma County, CA
Government
County
Sonoma County, CA
City
Santa Rosa, CA
Local
California Government
City
Sonoma, CA
City
Glen Ellen, CA
marinmommies.com

Free Summer Outdoor Concerts in Marin 2022

One of my favorite things about summer in Marin are the free outdoor concerts that take place throughout the county. There's something about the warm weather and the long days that make events like these really special. While some of our annual favorites are still on hiatus, there are still plenty that are back this summer for families to enjoy.
MARIN COUNTY, CA
ksro.com

Check Wildfire Risk of Your Home on New Website

A new tool allows residents of Santa Rosa, Sonoma County, and across the United States, to check the risk of wildfire on their properties. A website called RiskFactor.com shows maps of the areas most at risk of wildfire. The map is based on the results of a new study of every home in the United States. Visitors to the website can see the risk score for their homes.
SANTA ROSA, CA
sonomamag.com

15 Favorite Lunch Spots in Petaluma

When that midday fatigue sets in and the coffee isn’t cutting it anymore, it’s time to look for a decent meal. For those living and working in and around the charming city of Petaluma, great lunches await. Whether you’re looking for a quick, filling meal on your lunch break or have time for a casual sit-down meal with friends, there’s an abundance of options to choose from here. Check out our gallery of some of the best lunches in Petaluma.
PETALUMA, CA
Lake County News

Kelseyville man wins 38th annual Catfish Derby; event back to normal after pandemic changes

CLEARLAKE OAKS, Calif. — Another busy weekend of fishing, weigh-ins and competition is over, with a Kelseyville man hooking the top prize in the annual Catfish Derby. The derby, which began on Friday, closed on Sunday afternoon to the applause of locals and out-of-towners who waited to go home until after the results were announced by Committee Chair Dennis Locke.
KELSEYVILLE, CA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jack London
berkeleyside.org

This delicious fruit is free for the taking across the East Bay

Welcome to East Bay Nosh’s local produce week, during which we’ll highlight stories of urban farming, growing your own food and dining off the land. You can see all the stories from this package on the Local Produce Week page. When I moved from New York to the...
BERKELEY, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Photography#Sunscreen#Art#Sebastopol
7x7.com

Ride through the mighty redwoods on Skunk Train's sweet new railbikes

Escape the hustle and bustle of the city and take a step back in time to ride through ancient redwoods on the historic Skunk Train and railbikes. Since 1885, the Skunk Train has been entertaining and inspiring passengers along the renowned Redwood Route, and the views today are virtually unchanged from those of over a century ago. The redwoods along the tracks tower overhead as you make your way over trestle bridges, along gently wending tributaries, and deep into primeval canyons. These trees can grow to heights of more than 350 feet and can live to be 2,000 years old. Many original groves were left untouched when the line was first built, and today they offer some incredible opportunities to view these silent giants.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
theoakleafnews.com

15 pinball machines in Santa Rosa to check out

Santa Rosa has over a dozen pinball machines across several local hangouts, so I ventured around town to rate them. Here’s my ranking of the 15 currently operating pinball machines in town. #15: “Red & Ted’s Road Show” (1994) Wash Plus Laundromat, 3401 Cleveland Ave. |...
SANTA ROSA, CA
CBS San Francisco

Construction begins for toll I-80 Express Lanes between Fairfield, Vacaville

FAIRFIELD – A three-year construction project began Monday to add toll express lanes along the heavily-traveled Interstate 80 corridor between Fairfield and Vacaville.According to Caltrans, the $243 million project will add express lanes in both the eastbound and westbound directions between Red Top Road in Fairfield and Leisure Town Road in Vacaville. Eight miles of carpool lanes between Red Top and Air Base Parkway in Fairfield will be converted to the toll lanes, while Caltrans will build the remaining 10 miles from Air Base Parkway to Leisure Town Road.Completion of the express lanes is set for 2025."The express lane project...
FAIRFIELD, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Arts
NewsBreak
Twitter
FOX40

Black Bear sighting in Fairfield, leaves track for resident

FAIRFIELD, Calif. (KTXL) — A black bear paid a visit to a visit to the Woodcreek neighborhood in Fairfield Friday morning. “He came up into the porch… and then came around here. And when he came around here… you see those? Claw marks,” said Fairfield resident Chris Linehan. “He hopped over, came onto the other […]
FAIRFIELD, CA
The Press Democrat

The Press Democrat

Santa Rosa, CA
4K+
Followers
315
Post
545K+
Views
ABOUT

Media Account for The Press Democrat

Comments / 0

Community Policy