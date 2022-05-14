ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Behind Viral Videos

This TikTok-Famous Roll On Wax Kit Will Give You Spa-Like Results at Home

By Delilah Gray
SheKnows
 4 days ago
The sun is shining and for those that choose to remove their body hair , it’s nearly time for your waxing appointment. However, waxing appointments can get, erm, awkward and painful real quick. And whenever we try to do it at home, it’s either super painful or not efficient. But thanks to TikTok , we may have found the best of both worlds with a single Amazon purchase.

A TikTok from user @jaimenicole uploaded a video that went absolutely viral over the past few months, specifically for the products she uses in the jaw-dropping clip. Jaimie shows her followers the quick and easy way she waxed her legs for Spring Break, and you’re not ready for the results. She swiped on a roll-on wax product, applied a strip, and with ease, ripped off a bunch of hair from her leg.

Now, this tool has sold out virtually everywhere, but we found a mini pack of it on Amazon that’ll last you a long time!

Buy: waxup Honey Roll On Wax 4 Pack and 200 Wax Strips $49.99, originally $54.99

The waxup Honey Roll-On Wax pack is a powerful cartridge system that allows you to glide on wax to any part of your body that’s needed to remove hair. Made of 100 percent beeswax and honey, this wax is perfect for even sensitive skin. This set comes with the roll on wax and strips, so all you need is other oils and moisturizers you already own!

Per the brand, you need to prepare by exfoliating and moisturizing your skin two times beforehand for the best results. As for how to apply, you simply roll it on, and Voila!

