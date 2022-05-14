ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Loves Park, IL

Loves Park police: Man found shot in bar parking lot dies

By Corina Curry, Rockford Register Star
 4 days ago

LOVES PARK — A man has died from gunshot wounds after police responded to a Loves Park bar for a shooting early Saturday morning.

According to the Loves Park Police Department , officers were called to the Neighbors Bar and Grill, 7745 Forest Hills Road, shortly after 1:30 a.m. Saturday, in response to a shooting incident.

Upon arrival, police found a man in the parking with multiple gunshot wounds, the department stated in a news release issued Saturday.

More: 'Out of control': Rockford families reflect on four deadly shootings in 10 days

The man was taken to a local hospital with life-threatening injuries, police said. He died at the hospital.

Police are asking for the public's help. Anyone with information about this shooting is asked to call the Loves Park Police Department at 815-654-5015, the Winnebago County Non-Emergency number at 815-282-2600 or Rockford Area Crime Stoppers at 815-963-7867.

Corina Curry: ccurry@rrstar.com ; @corinacurry

This article originally appeared on Rockford Register Star: Loves Park police: Man found shot in bar parking lot dies

