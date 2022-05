DENHAM SPRINGS, La. (BRPROUD) — Nearly one year ago on Father’s Day, Keith Hilliard went to Tiki Tubing to float down the Amite River with his family. But what should have been a fun day turned into a nightmare when Hilliard fell out of the tube and drowned. Now, his family wants justice.

