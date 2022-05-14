Election filing period to open Monday

Filing week for the 2022 general election begins Monday, giving residents the opportunity to run for a number of offices in Skagit County and beyond.

One seat on the county Board of Commissioners will be on the ballot. This seat represents eastern Skagit County, and is held by two-term Commissioner Lisa Janicki.

In addition, terms will expire this year for each of the county’s elected department heads. This includes auditor, assessor, clerk, coroner, prosecuting attorney, sheriff and treasurer.

Residents can register to vote, update their registration and find which races they can vote in at voter.votewa.gov, using their name and birth date.

The general election is set for Nov. 8. Any race with more than two candidates will go to a primary election, scheduled for Aug. 2.

At the state level, seats in the state House of Representatives from the three districts that include a piece of Skagit County will be on the ballot.

This means each of the six state representative seats from districts that include Skagit County will be on the ballot.

None of the three state senators representing Skagit County are up for election this year, as each one won re-election to four-year terms in 2020.

Each of the county’s three district court judge seats will be on the ballot, as will the Skagit Public Utility District commission seat held by Germaine Kornegay.

Filing week runs Monday through Friday. Candidates can file online, by mail or in person at the Skagit County Auditor’s Office, 700 S. Second St., Mount Vernon.

Candidates must pay a filing fee equal to 1% of the position’s annual salary.

The last day for candidates to withdraw their filing is May 23. If the week concludes without at least one candidate for a particular office, the county will hold a special three-day filing period.

To see a full list of elected positions and to file online, go to skagitcounty.net/elections.