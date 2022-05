Jesse Winker has had an interesting start to his Mariners career in 2022. The 2021 All-Star outfielder has seemingly seen a lot less luck than usual this season with a .250 batting average on balls in play (his career mark is .307, per Fangraphs), and he has as many walks as strikeouts while rarely swinging and missing. Additionally, the left-handed hitter has performed better against lefties (.302 average, .956 OPS) than righties (.186, .506) this season, which has never come close to happening in his previous five MLB seasons.

SEATTLE, WA ・ 1 DAY AGO