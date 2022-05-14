ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Premier League

Chelsea's lack of cutting edge comes back to bite them in another FA Cup final defeat

By Tom Gott
90min
90min
 4 days ago

Chelsea's frailties in front of goal cost them in their FA Cup final defeat to Liverpool, and it wasn't for the first...

www.90min.com

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Christian Pulisic
Person
Timo Werner
Person
Mason Mount
Person
Trevoh Chalobah
Person
Roberto Firmino
Person
Romelu Lukaku
Person
Diogo Jota
Person
Thomas Tuchel
Person
Mohamed Salah
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Liverpool#Fa Cup Final#Arsenal#Reds
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Liverpool F.C.
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
Soccer
Soccer
Arsenal F.C.
NewsBreak
Premier League
NewsBreak
FA Cup
NewsBreak
Chelsea F.C.
90min

90min

551
Followers
4K+
Post
27K+
Views
ABOUT

90min is the world's largest football community delivering authentic content in 11 languages to more than 50 million fans globally. With a professional team of editors in our newsrooms in London, São Paulo, Manila, New York and Tel Aviv as well as on-the-ground journalists in Europe, the United States, Latin America and Asia, 90min covers football up-close from the fan's perspective. At 90min we don't speak at fans. We speak with them. Because we are fans.

 https://www.90min.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy