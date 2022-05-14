ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Diego, CA

San Diego Section softball playoffs: Updated brackets, game times, scores

By Bodie De Silva
The brackets for the 2022 CIF San Diego Section softball playoffs have been released. First-round games for divisions 1-5 are scheduled for Tuesday, May 17.

The Open Division playoffs will start on Wednesday, May 18 with the quarterfinal round. Del Norte and San Marcos received the top two seeds in the Open Division bracket.

You can follow all of the softball playoff action on SBLive with bracket updates, scores and more.

Here are the CIF-SDS softball brackets for all six divisions, with matchups and game times:

CIF-SDS OPEN DIVISION SOFTBALL BRACKET

CIF-SDS DIVISION I SOFTBALL BRACKET

CIF-SDS DIVISION II SOFTBALL BRACKET

CIF-SDS DIVISION III SOFTBALL BRACKET

CIF-SDS DIVISION IV SOFTBALL BRACKET

CIF-SDS DIVISION V SOFTBALL BRACKET

