Friday Sports: Norwood Norfolk Baseball entertains double header at home
By Mel Busler
wwnytv.com
4 days ago
NORWOOD, New York (WWNY) - A Northern Athletic Conference double header was held at Norwood Norfolk Friday as the Flyers entertained Parishville Hopkinton. In game 1, the Panthers were up 2-0, with John Snell throwing a no-hitter into the...
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - This week’s Academic All-Star is Leland Blevins, a senior at Parishville-Hopkinton Central Central School. Leland is ranked second in his class and is involved in a number of activities, including National Honor Society, basketball, and soccer. He plans to study cyber security at SUNY...
POTSDAM, New York (WWNY) - The Potsdam Sandstoners entertained Massena in a boys’ lacrosse battle Tuesday. Massena’s Trysen Sunday fakes the pass, then fires low for the goal. Sunday sets up Dugga Thompson for the sidewinder that dents the net. Red Raiders lead 13-4. Potsdam’s Liam McCargar fends...
LAFARGEVILLE, New York (WWNY) - There’s a Sportsman driver at Can-Am Speedway in LaFargeville with a familiar last name. He comes from a local racing family. Gavin Eisele is like many drivers. He got his start on a different track at Can-Am. But there’s not much comparison between driving...
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - I have fought the good fight, I have finished the race, I have kept the faith. 2 Timothy 4:7. William A. (Bill) Chapin has run his final race, finishing on May 16, 2022, in Fernandina Beach FL, on Amelia Island. He was born in Watertown, NY, on April 16, 1943, to Richard D. and Ruth Rathbun Chapin. He grew up on Colorado Avenue in the house next to Chapin’s Flowers and began his involvement in the business as a child. From the time he was a toddler, he actually enjoyed shoveling snow and helped to clear the parking lot in front of the flower shop. He often rode in the delivery vehicle and was able, for any address in the city, to say which side of the street it was on and to name the cross streets on either side of the address. As he grew older, he helped with transplanting seedlings and developed a life-long love of gardening.
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - Antoinette T. (Toni) Harblin, 92, passed away peacefully on May 17, 2022, at Life Care Center in Morristown, TN. Toni is survived by her three children, Steven (Jennifer) Harblin, Kelso Washington; Jeffry (Lynda) Harblin, Prince George, VA, and Susan (Gregory) Dandrow, Newport, TN; four grandchildren, Kenneth (Angel) Harblin, of Washington; Amelia Habersetzer, Washington; Alexandra (Robert) LaVine, Watertown, and Christopher (Katie) Dandrow, Watertown; eight great-grandchildren, Aydin Harblin, Eli Harblin, Teagan Habersetzer, Taylor Habersetzer, Tarryn Habersetzer, Benjamin Dandrow, Jaina Dandrow, and Kristie Dandrow; two brother in-laws, Michael Hoepfinger, Pittsburgh, PA and Dr. Thomas D. Harblin (Dorothea), Fayetteville, NY, as well as many cousins, nieces and nephews.
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - It’s almost time for the Thousand Islands Golf Classic, the golf tournament that raises money for the Samaritan Medical Center Foundation. Committee co-chair Corry Lawlor and Dawn Atwood from the Foundation say the tournament itself is fully booked, but there’s still room for people to attend the traditional dinner and auction.
PLATTSBURGH, New York (WWNY) - A Mass of Christian Burial for Patricia L. Davis, 65, a resident of Plattsburgh, will be held on Saturday, May 21, 2022 at 12 noon at St. John’s Church in Madrid with Rev. Msgr. Robert Aucoin presiding. Patricia passed away on November 26, 2021 at the Champlain Valley Physicians Hospital in Plattsburgh. Arrangements are with the Buck Funeral Home in Norfolk.
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - Mixed martial arts returns to the Watertown municipal arena this Saturday night. It’s being billed as Victory Cage Fighting Championships 33. Action gets underway at 6 p.m. As always, it promises to be an action-packed night with some outstanding fighters featured. “Saturday we’ve got...
GLENFIELD, New York (WWNY) - Chase Anthony Nagy, 35, of Widmeyer Street, passed away on Sunday, May 15, 2022 at his home. Arrangements are incomplete with Iseneker Funeral Home, Inc., Lowville. Condolences may be made online at www.isenekerfuneralhome.com.
WEST PARISHVILLE, New York (WWNY) - Graveside services for Cora Pearl, 61, will be held on Monday, May 23, 2022 at 11 a.m. in the Pleasant Mound Cemetery, Colton. Cora passed away on February 26, 2022 at her home. Arrangements are with the Buck Funeral Home in Colton.
NORFOLK, New York (WWNY) - Funeral services for David P. Colbert, 78, a resident of 18 Maple Street, Norfolk, will be held Thursday, May 19, 2022 at 11 a.m. at the Knapp’s Station Community Church with Rev. Lee Sweeney presiding. Burial will be held in the Riverside Cemetery, Norwood, following the services. Family and friends may call at the Buck Funeral Home in Norwood on Wednesday from 4-7 p.m. Mr. Colbert passed away early Monday morning, May 16, 2022 at the Champlain Valley Physicians Hospital in Plattsburgh with family at his side.
CENTRAL SQUARE, New York (WWNY) - Richard E. Davison, 58, of Central Square, NY, passed away January 31, 2022 at Upstate University in Syracuse. A Funeral Mass will be said at 10 a.m. Saturday, May 21st at the St. Francis Solanus Catholic Church in Harrisville 14355 Maple St., Harrisville, NY.
AKWESASNE (WWNY) - Abram G. “Skip” Herne, 77, of 986 State Route 37, passed away Sunday morning, May 15, 2022, at his home after a lengthy illness. Skip was born on December 16, 1944, in Syracuse the son of the late Abram G. and Margaret (Lazore) Herne. He first attended Sacred Heart school before going to St. Regis Mohawk School and later to Salmon River, when he left at age 16 to work. He later achieved his high school diploma and graduated Morrisburg Heavy Equipment School. On December 25, 1970, he married Lillian Chevette in Utica, she later predeceased him.
MASSENA, New York (WWNY) - Dianne M. Kemison, 67, of Woodlawn Ave, unexpectedly passed away Tuesday morning, May 17, 2022, at Massena Hospital. Dianne was born on March 26, 1955 in Albany, the daughter of the late Joseph Henry and Eva (Spiak) Paul and attended schools in Watervliet. On June 16, 1994, she married Dennis J. Kemison at the Bethel Assembly of God Church with Rev. Douglas Shear, officiating.
MASSENA, New York (WWNY) - Barry E. Newcombe, 71, formerly of Massena, peacefully passed away on May 14, 2022 at his daughter’s home while under the care of Hospice. Barry was born on April 12, 1951 in Potsdam, New York, the son of the late Irving and Alice (Miller) Newcombe. He attended Norwood-Norfolk Central School. Barry married Deborah Warriner in June of 1972, the marriage later ended in divorce. He later had a companion of several years, Tina Lawrence.
OGDENSBURG, New York (WWNY) - Sheila (Breen) Cipriani, 77, of 931 Knox Street, died peacefully Tuesday, May 17, 2022, at her home under the care of her loving family and Hospice of St. Lawrence Valley. Sheila was such a light in this sometimes-dark world and she will be deeply missed by all who were lucky enough to know her. She was born on March 14, 1945, in Ogdensburg, New York to the late John Francis & Lillian Mae (Kiah) Breen. Sheila graduated from Ogdensburg Free Academy in 1964. Sheila was a free spirit, she valued loyalty, honesty, and authenticity.
THERESA, New York (WWNY) - Edith Faye Norton, 76, of Drake Rd., passed away, Tuesday, May 10, 2022 at St. Joseph’s Hospital, Syracuse, NY. Born on April 22, 1946 in Gouverneur, NY, she was a daughter of John and Olive Porteous Masters. Survivors include three children, Katherine and Michael...
PHOENIX, Arizona (WWNY) - Memorial Services for Andrew Grady, age 30, of Phoenix, AZ and formerly of Ogdensburg, NY, will be held on Thursday, May 26, 2022, at 4:00PM at Frary Funeral Home, Ogdensburg, with Deacon Mark Lalonde officiating. Visitation will be held from 2:00PM until the time of the services at Frary Funeral Home. Burial will be in St. Mary’s Cemetery at a later date. A reception will be held for family and friends at the Ogdensburg Elks Lodge following services. Andrew passed away unexpectedly on Sunday, May 8, 2022, at HonorHealth Scottsdale Osborn Medical Center in Scottsdale, AZ.
OGDENSBURG, New York (WWNY) - A Memorial Service for Don E. Montroy, age 89 of Ogdensburg will be held at 11:00am on Wednesday (May 18, 2022) at Foxwood Memorial Park chapel with Carrie Demerse officiating. Don passed away on May 16, 2022 at his home surrounded by his loving family.
