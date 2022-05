CLEARWATER, Fla. - May is National Water Safety Month, and organizations across the Bay Area are kicking off programs to help kids learn how to swim and be safe around water. This comes just in time for summer. Pinellas County Schools partnered up with the Juvenile Welfare Board, Clearwater for Youth, and Stingray and ION Physical Therapy Network to get nearly 200 students free swim lessons at the North Greenwood Recreation Center.

