AFD responds to SE Austin apartment fire

AUSTIN, Texas — Six people were transported to area hospitals after two mobile homes caught on fire in North Austin overnight. The Austin Fire Department said crews responded around 11:41 p.m. on Tuesday to a structure fire call at 8105 Research Blvd. Firefighters arrived on scene to see two mobile homes on fire and reported they put out the flames around 12:08 a.m. Wednesday.
AUSTIN, Texas — One person is recovering from their injuries at a hospital after crashing into a utility pole in North Austin early Wednesday morning. Austin-Travis County EMS medics responded around 2:44 a.m. to the single-vehicle crash at 11800 North I-35 Service Road Northbound. When medics arrived, they discovered the driver was pinned inside.
AUSTIN, Texas — A pedestrian was hit and killed by a car that veered off the road during a crash early Wednesday morning in North Austin. The Austin-Travis County EMS medics say they responded around 3:10 a.m. to the intersection of W. Rundberg Lane and N. Lamar Blvd. after reports of an auto vs pedestrian collision. Medics arrived on scene and found the man unresponsive and immediately performed CPR.
WILLIAMSON COUNTY, Texas — The Texas Department of Public Safety is investigating a fatal crash involving two 18-wheelers in Williamson County early Wednesday morning. Williamson County Sheriff's deputies and DPS troopers responded around 1:59 a.m. to the intersection of FM 1660 and FM 973, which is located east of Hutto and south of Taylor.
Police say they have identified a pedestrian who was found dead Sunday in Northeast Austin. The Austin Police Department says at around 4:20 p.m. officers responded to a report of a body discovered in the 2200 block of E. Anderson Lane eastbound, just west of the intersection with Hwy 290.
Police say a teen has died after jumping from a cliff into Lake Georgetown on Saturday. The lake is located about three miles northwest of the city of Georgetown. According to a spokesperson for the Georgetown Police Department, the 16-year-old jumped from cliffs and did not surface -- but they were ultimately rescued. However, they were later pronounced deceased Monday evening.
Three people were killed last week in Hutto after two vehicles collided. It happened Friday, May 13, at the intersection of FM 1660 and Chandler Road. A spokesperson for the City of Hutto said at around 10 p.m. Hutto Police officers responded to the location after reports of a crash -- when they arrived they found that a pick-up truck and a semi-trailer truck with a fuel container trailer had collided.
LLANO, Texas — It's wildfire season in the Hill Country and crews are already fighting multiple fires, including two in Llano County, the Sandstone Mountain Fire and just a few minutes down the road, the Slab Road Fire. The Llano County Judge says they are making good progress on...
Police have identified the motorcyclist who was killed earlier this month after a single-vehicle crash in North Austin on I-35. It happened Wednesday, May 4, in the southbound lanes of the 7100 block of North I-35, near the intersection with Anderson Lane. The Austin Police Department says 27-year-old Christian Joseph...
SAN ANTONIO - A man is dead after being shot in the parking lot during a carjacking at a Northwest Side apartment complex. The deadly shooting happened just after 11:30 p.m. Tuesday at the Vintage of Oak Hill Apartments off Babcock Road near Loop 410. Police said Jonathan Tyler Rodriguez,...
The Hays County Sheriff's Office is asking for the public's help in locating a missing 15-year-old girl. Investigators say Eunice Aguirre left her home in Kyle back on Saturday, April 30, and has not returned. The sheriff's office believes she's in South Austin with friends. ALSO | "We can keep...
AUSTIN, Texas — The City of Austin said on Wednesday it helped relocate 20 people from a homeless encampment near a South Austin park to temporary bridge shelters. The individuals living near Gillis Neighborhood Park were moved under a coordinated effort between the Homeless Strategy Division, the Homeless Outreach Street Team (HOST), the Downtown Austin Community Court, Integral Care, Front Steps, and community partners.
The Austin Police Department is investigating after two people were shot in north Austin Sunday night. Police responded to a home on Turner Drive near Lamar and Braker Lane around 11:41 p.m. When APD arrived on scene, they found two men. One was shot in the leg, while the other...
AUSTIN, Texas — It’s been more than a year since the death of 27-year-old Alex Gonzales, who was killed in an officer-involved shooting after an encounter with an off-duty officer. “Every day is a battle when you wake up, when you go to sleep. Everything you do, you...
A man was shot and killed Monday night in east Travis County -- and deputies are asking for help in locating the suspect. The shooting happened in the 4000 block of Lower Drive, in a small neighborhood south of FM 969 near the intersection with Imperial Drive. The Travis County...
AUSTIN, Texas — A local drug abuse advocate says Narcan needs to be a part of the conversation when it comes to finding solutions. The rate of accidental drug overdoses in the Austin-Travis County has been alarming for many. Noah Measher is with Palmer Drug Use Program, an Austin...
BASTROP COUNTY, Texas — A Bastrop County couple caught an intruder entering their home and then held the stranger at gunpoint until deputies arrived to arrest him. On May 9, Glynis Reaves was enjoying a quiet morning in her rural home when she saw someone step up to her backdoor and walk inside.
The Cedar Park Police Department says they've arrested a man and seized 9 ounces of fentanyl after a search warrant operation. It happened Monday, May 16, in conjunction with the Central Texas Regional SWAT Team. Cedar Park PD said 37-year-old Christopher Michael Allred has been arrested and is charged with...
SAN ANTONIO - A man was shot after opening his door to a neighbor at an East Side apartment complex. The shooting happened around 3 a.m. Monday at the Oak Meadow Villa Apartments off Rigsby Avenue near S. WW White Road. Police said the man was inside his apartment when...
A motorcyclist was killed Saturday after a collision with a truck in Fayette County -- and the other driver has been charged with intoxication manslaughter. It happened at around 7:20 p.m. at the intersection of FM 1291 and FM 2145. Investigators with the Texas Department of Public Safety say a...
