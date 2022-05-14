Body found in Lake Michigan identified as missing college student

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Four people were injured in a crash involving two three-wheeled motorcycles in Grant Park early Thursday. Police were called at 12:12 a.m. to the 1000 block of South Columbus Drive for the crash involving two Can-Am Spyders. An orange Spyder had rear-ended a silver one, police said. A 41-year-old man and a 21-year-old woman were in the orange Spyder, and both were ejected. The man suffered a laceration to the face and was taken to Northwestern Memorial Hospital in fair condition, while the woman suffered scrapes throughout her body and was taken to Stroger Hospital of Cook County in good condition. The silver Spyder was occupied by a 45-year-old man and a 21-year-old woman, who were also both ejected, police said. The man suffered a laceration to the head and was taken to Northwestern Memorial Hospital in good condition, while the woman suffered unspecified trauma to the body and was taken to Stroger in fair condition. No other injuries were reported and no citations were issued.

