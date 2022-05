BUFFALO, N.Y. — A 911 dispatcher who allegedly hung up on a woman inside the Tops grocery store during Saturday's massacre is now off the job. The allegation came from an assistant manager from Tops who called in during 2 On Your Side's live coverage of the mass shooting on Saturday. Latisha said she could hear gunshots that wouldn't stop and had the wherewithal to call 911.

BUFFALO, NY ・ 15 HOURS AGO