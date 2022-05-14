Jaron Ennis: Ain't No Fighter Scared Of Nobody; They Just Make Smart Business Decisions

Conor McGregor appears to be healing up just fine. Last July, McGregor snapped his leg against Dustin Poirier in their trilogy fight at UFC 264. Since then, “Notorious” has been on the sidelines recovering, with a stated intention of returning to the octagon sometime this year. For the last few months, McGregor has been regularly posting videos of his gym work as updates on his recuperation. Over the weekend, McGregor posted another pair of videos of him working his boxing and all signs seem to suggest that McGregor may not be far off from a return.

UFC ・ 2 DAYS AGO