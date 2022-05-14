Special Weather Statement issued for Oldham by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-18 20:14:00 EDT Expires: 2022-05-18 20:30:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Large hail and damaging winds and continuous cloud to ground lightning is occurring with this storm. Move indoors immediately. Lightning is one of nature`s leading killers. Remember, if you can hear thunder, you are close enough to be struck by lightning. Target Area: Casey; Russell The National Weather Service in Louisville has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Northern Russell County in south central Kentucky Southern Casey County in central Kentucky * Until 830 PM EDT/730 PM CDT/. * At 814 PM EDT/714 PM CDT/, a severe thunderstorm was located 7 miles west of Cains Store, moving east at 40 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. * This severe thunderstorm will remain over mainly rural areas of northeastern Russell and southeastern Casey Counties, including the following locations... Sycamore Flat, Mintonville, Windsor, Teddy, Webbs Cross Roads, Dunnville, Decatur, Evona, Ware and Honey Acre. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.00 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH

CASEY COUNTY, KY ・ 1 HOUR AGO