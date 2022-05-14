ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jefferson County, KY

Special Weather Statement issued for Jefferson by NWS

weather.gov
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2022-05-14 16:16:00 EDT Expires: 2022-05-14 16:30:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Torrential rainfall is also occurring with this storm and may...

alerts.weather.gov

weather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Casey by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-18 19:54:00 EDT Expires: 2022-05-18 20:00:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Continuous cloud to ground lightning is occurring with these storms. Move indoors immediately. Lightning is one of nature`s leading killers. Remember, if you can hear thunder, you are close enough to be struck by lightning. Target Area: Casey A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 800 PM EDT FOR SOUTHEASTERN CASEY COUNTY At 753 PM EDT, severe thunderstorms were located along a line extending from 6 miles north of Magnum to near Cains Store, moving east at 40 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. These severe thunderstorms will remain over mainly rural areas of southeastern Casey County, including the following locations Evona, Lawhorn Hill, Ware, Windsor, Teddy, Gilpin, Bethelridge, Argyle and Labascus. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.00 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
CASEY COUNTY, KY
weather.gov

Tornado Warning issued for Laurel, Pulaski by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-18 20:13:00 EDT Expires: 2022-05-18 20:30:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Extreme Certainty: Observed Instruction: TAKE COVER NOW! Move to a basement or an interior room on the lowest floor of a sturdy building. Avoid windows. If you are outdoors, in a mobile home, or in a vehicle, move to the closest substantial shelter and protect yourself from flying debris. Target Area: Laurel; Pulaski A TORNADO WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 830 PM EDT FOR SOUTHWESTERN LAUREL AND EAST CENTRAL PULASKI COUNTIES At 813 PM EDT, a severe thunderstorm capable of producing a tornado was located over Dykes, or 10 miles east of Somerset, moving east at 35 mph. HAZARD...Tornado and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated rotation. IMPACT...Flying debris will be dangerous to those caught without shelter. Mobile homes will be damaged or destroyed. Damage to roofs, windows, and vehicles will occur. Tree damage is likely. Locations impacted include Rockcastle Springs. TORNADO...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.00 IN
LAUREL COUNTY, KY
weather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Laurel, Pulaski, Rockcastle by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-18 19:51:00 EDT Expires: 2022-05-18 20:30:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Laurel; Pulaski; Rockcastle The National Weather Service in JACKSON KY has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Southwestern Laurel County in south central Kentucky Pulaski County in south central Kentucky Southwestern Rockcastle County in south central Kentucky * Until 830 PM EDT. * At 750 PM EDT, a severe thunderstorm was located over Hogue, or 9 miles northwest of Somerset, moving east at 35 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. * This severe thunderstorm will be near Science Hill around 800 PM EDT. Dabney around 805 PM EDT. Shopville around 810 PM EDT. Other locations in the path of this severe thunderstorm include Bent and Billows. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.00 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
LAUREL COUNTY, KY

