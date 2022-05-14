Kendrick Lamar Shares The ‘N95’ Video

Just hours after releasing his fourth studio album, Mr. Morale & The Big Steppers, Kendrick Lamar has announced that he will head out on a 65-date world tour this summer. The pgLang chief will begin his trek around the globe with a show in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma on July 19, 2022. In the following weeks, the Compton native will take the stage in Brooklyn, Chicago, Oakland, Los Angeles and several other major cities. Beginning in October, he will embark on an international run that will see him perform in Paris, London, Sydney and many of the world’s most iconic cities. Not to mention, he will take the stage in Miami during Rolling Loud, which will also include performances from Kanye West and Future.

OKLAHOMA CITY, OK ・ 3 DAYS AGO