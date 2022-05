Hi! My name’s Rita! CLICK HERE TO FILL OUT MY ADOPTION APPLICATION!. I’m an adorable, one-and-a-half-year-old pup who loves to play play play! All day, every day! Wanna go for a hike? I’m in! How’s about a run? Let’s do this! Let’s go someplace new and explore!

SIOUX FALLS, SD ・ 4 HOURS AGO