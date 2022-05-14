Severe Weather Statement issued for Elliott, Rowan by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-18 19:54:00 EDT Expires: 2022-05-18 20:00:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Continuous cloud to ground lightning is occurring with these storms. Move indoors immediately. Lightning is one of nature`s leading killers. Remember, if you can hear thunder, you are close enough to be struck by lightning. Target Area: Casey A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 800 PM EDT FOR SOUTHEASTERN CASEY COUNTY At 753 PM EDT, severe thunderstorms were located along a line extending from 6 miles north of Magnum to near Cains Store, moving east at 40 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. These severe thunderstorms will remain over mainly rural areas of southeastern Casey County, including the following locations Evona, Lawhorn Hill, Ware, Windsor, Teddy, Gilpin, Bethelridge, Argyle and Labascus. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.00 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH

CASEY COUNTY, KY ・ 2 HOURS AGO