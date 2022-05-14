ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Castlewood, SD

With graduation moved to May 21 in Watertown, Castlewood focuses on students' mental health

By Kerry Kulkarni, Watertown Public Opinion
Watertown Public Opinion
Watertown Public Opinion
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1j5gqh_0feJGRgo00

CASTLEWOOD — After Thursday’s devastating storm that ripped through Castlewood and left its school building nearly torn in two, the school board met Saturday morning to discuss plans for the remaining school year and graduation.

The town is currently closed to anyone who does not live or work within the city limits, creating challenges for graduation. School staff met most of Friday hoping to find a safe, suitable place for seniors to receive their diplomas.

“As soon as we had plans figured out, something happened and it fell through,” said Superintendent Peter Books.

But the times and locations of graduation-related events have been confirmed:

  • The senior valedictorian event is set for Wednesday at 7 p.m. at the American Lutheran Church, 311 S Fourth Ave, Castlewood.
  • Graduation is on Saturday, May 21, at 1 p.m. at the Lake Area Technical College Student Center in Watertown on the fourth floor. Practice is set at LATC on Friday at 10 a.m.

More: Castlewood School badly damaged by tornado; Noem declares state of emergency

All athletics and end-of-the-year field trips are on as scheduled, but there are issues regarding transportation.

Castlewood school buses need inspections

“As of right now, we have no school buses,” said Principal Angela Keszler. “They are damaged, filthy and have to be inspected by the (South Dakota Department of Transportation).”

Estelline school district is loaning two of its buses to help Castlewood get through the rest of the school year, but daily bus routes are not going to be available.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0MPEPm_0feJGRgo00

Mental health is being taken seriously, and the district will spend Monday and Tuesday helping to connect students and families with services. Additionally, mental health professionals will be ready to meet with community members at local churches.

The last two days of the school year will follow.

Classes moved to local churches

On Wednesday and Thursday, classes will be held at the local churches. The school district will inform parents of where their children will need to be and when as those details were still being finalized Saturday.

Keszler stressed the importance of students connecting with school staff to tie up any loose ends regarding grades, late assignments and coursework.

More: Cleanup efforts under way in Castlewood and beyond after EF2 tornado, severe storms

“Students need to touch base with their teacher and get an opportunity to see each other. Get some closure and assess their overall mental health. We want to give them a feeling of community through the school,” she said.

For safety reasons, the school building is still off-limits.

Personal belongings left in the school can be gathered later, but until a structural engineer assesses the building, it is fenced off.

The board approved a motion that Thursday be the last day of school for the year.

No answers yet about 2022-23 school year

What might happen during the school year that starts in the fall is still too early to know. School board members did not discuss the issue during Saturday's meeting.

More: What we know about the 5 tornadoes that hit South Dakota on Thursday, according to NWS

The school sustained severe damage with walls down and the roof off much of the building. That was the result of a tornado that was rated EF-2 by the National Weather Service. It touched down in Castlewood at 5:53 p.m., according to the NWS.

This article originally appeared on Watertown Public Opinion: With graduation moved to May 21 in Watertown, Castlewood focuses on students' mental health

Comments / 0

Related
KELOLAND TV

UPDATE: Good Samaritan Society closing 3 facilities

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) – Two other Good Samaritan Society locations will be closing along with the Lennox facility. In a statement to KELOLAND News, Good Samaritan Society vice president of operations Aimee Middleton says the skilled nursing and assisted living location in Clear Lake will close as will one Good Samaritan Society in Newell, Iowa. The Lennox and Newell, Iowa facilities will consolidate with nearby nursing home locations.
SIOUX FALLS, SD
mitchellnow.com

Governor Kristi Noem – South Dakota strong

Nature has a way of humbling us, of stepping into our lives with previously unthought power and reminding us what truly matters. That’s how I felt these past two days while surveying storm damage across much of South Dakota. But the power of the storm was not the only...
ENVIRONMENT
dakotafreepress.com

Novstrup Collects Signatures from Wrong District for Manhart

Al Novstrup is mostly useless as a Senator; he’s completely useless as a petition circulator. Last winter, the District 3 Senator predictably helped circulate election liar Logan Manhart‘s fraudulent nominating petition. Every signature Novstrup collected for Manhart was invalid. Sally Jo Sorensen of Bluestem Prairie has helpfully posted...
ABERDEEN, SD
dakotanewsnow.com

Lawn care company’s mistake causes brown grass for residents

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) -If you’ve driven around Sioux Falls recently you may have noticed large areas of brown grass around different neighborhoods and businesses. Local lawn care service, Kut and Kill says this was due to a mix up of chemicals that were supposed to go...
SIOUX FALLS, SD
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Castlewood, SD
Watertown, SD
Education
State
South Dakota State
City
Watertown, SD
KELOLAND TV

Castlewood gets donation; storm clean up; man guilty in fentanyl deaths

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — It’s Tuesday, May 17. Start your day with KELOLAND On The Go with everything you need to know in news and weather. Brookings, like many communities in eastern South Dakota, is still cleaning up after last week’s storm. Crews are busy cutting up fallen trees and clearing trees and branches off the sides of the roads. They hope to have the city cleaned up by the end of the week.
SIOUX FALLS, SD
hubcityradio.com

Councilwoman Tiffany Langer’s statement regarding Last Monday’s complaint

ABERDEEN, S.D.(HubCityRadio)- At Monday night’s city council meeting Councilwoman Tiffany Langer sent a letter to all council members & media involving a situation that took place on Monday, May 9th. “To my fellow City Councilmembers & the Aberdeen Community. When the aggressive divide of national politics trickle into this...
ABERDEEN, SD
KELOLAND TV

EAB found near Crooks, DANR says

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Emerald ash borer has been found near Crooks in Minnehaha County, the South Dakota Department of Agriculture and Natural Resources (DANR) said. “Potentially impacted ash trees were reported by a landowner,” said Greg Josten, DANR State Forester said in a DANR news release. “Upon inspection, DANR’s Forest Health Team confirmed the presence of EAB pupae in one of the trees.”
CROOKS, SD
IN THIS ARTICLE
#College Student#National Weather Service#Latc#Castlewood School#Estelline
KELOLAND TV

Trenton Bass graduates college

HILLS, Minn. (KELO) – For the last four and a half years, we’ve been following the journey of Trenton Bass. The Hills, Minnesota athlete was hurt during a football game and suffered a spinal injury. That was back in 2017. Now KELOLAND News is checking back in with Trenton as he reaches another milestone in his life.
HILLS, MN
KELOLAND TV

Angela Kennecke to be honored at SD Hall of Fame

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — It’s an exciting week for the KELOLAND News family as our very own Angela Kennecke will be honored at the South Dakota Hall of Fame banquet on Saturday. A short ceremony was held at the station in downtown Sioux Falls today. Angela earned...
SIOUX FALLS, SD
Madison Daily Leader

Plans approved for two developments on Lake Madison

Developer Eric Johnson once again faced questions about access to the Smith’s Cove Development on Tuesday morning when he asked the Lake County Commission to approve the final Phase I development plan. Located in Chester Township to the northeast of Long Lake, the development will include nearly 100 lots...
LAKE COUNTY, SD
KELOLAND TV

Hartford family left homeless after derecho

HARTFORD, S.D. (KELO) – Many people in eastern KELOLAND are still dealing with the damage from last week’s deadly storms. Some lost homes, leaving them with questions about what comes next. In a matter of minutes, last week’s derecho changed the life of the Longhenry family in Hartford....
HARTFORD, SD
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Mental Health
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Education
NewsBreak
NWS
drgnews.com

Draft report finds Noem’s daughter got special treatment

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (AP) — South Dakota lawmakers are considering a legislative report that finds Gov. Kristi Noem’s daughter received preferential treatment while she was applying for a real estate appraiser license in 2020. The Legislature’s Government Operations and Audit Committee last year (2021) probed into the certification process for Noem’s daughter, Kassidy Peters. The Associated Press reported the Republican governor had called a meeting that included Peters and key decision-makers in the agency evaluating her license application just days after the agency had moved to deny her the license. Peters received another opportunity to demonstrate she could meet federal standards and received her license four months later. The report states the extra opportunity deviated from established protocol.
SIOUX FALLS, SD
Madison Daily Leader

Derecho leaves five families homeless, widespread damage

The National Weather Service reports that Madison saw wind gusting up to 97 mph as part of the derecho which caused widespread damage over an extended area on Thursday night. As a result, trees were downed, property was damaged and power was out over much of the region. In Madison,...
MADISON, SD
hubcityradio.com

District 1 House candidate Logan Manhart candidacy questioned

PIERRE, S.D.(Argus Leader)- A Republican legislative candidate could be pulled from the ballot amid allegations that he’s in violation of South Dakota residency requirements. Logan Manhart is among four candidates for state House in District 1. However, a complaint filed with the Hughes County Court this week contends that...
U.S. POLITICS
KELOLAND TV

I-90 semi fire; construction at State Fairgrounds

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — It’s Monday, May 16. Start your day with KELOLAND On The Go with everything you need to know in news and weather. First responders in Western South Dakota are reminding drivers to slow down and move over after a fire on I-90 over the weekend. The Interior Volunteer Fire Department says it happened on Saturday. Crews arriving on scene found a semi trailer on fire.
SIOUX FALLS, SD
KELOLAND TV

New information about mysterious hepatitis cases

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — The CDC is investigating mysterious cases of hepatitis in young children. Hepatitis causes inflammation of the liver and can cause liver failure. So far, the CDC says the cause of these hepatitis cases is unknown, however, doctors have found a possible association with another virus.
SIOUX FALLS, SD
hubcityradio.com

Road closures in Aberdeen coming up on Thursday

ABERDEEN, S.D.(Press Release)- Beginning at 8:00am on Thursday, May 19, 2022, the following road will be closed to thru traffic for utility work:. 1st Avenue SW between South 1st Street and South Main Street. The road is expected to remain closed until 11:00am, motorists are advised to take alternate routes...
ABERDEEN, SD
Mix 97-3

Three Bullets Penetrate Occupied Sioux Falls Apartment Monday

A Sioux Falls woman received the scare of a lifetime to start off her week as three gunshots rained inside her apartment home on Monday afternoon. Dakota News Now is reporting an 18-year-old male and a juvenile are responsible for discharging a firearm into an occupied apartment dwelling in northeastern Sioux Falls on Monday afternoon around 2:30 PM.
SIOUX FALLS, SD
Watertown Public Opinion

Watertown Public Opinion

248
Followers
907
Post
22K+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest breaking news, sports, entertainment and obituaries in Watertown, SD from Watertown Public Opinion.

 http://thepublicopinion.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy