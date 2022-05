MADISON, Wis. — Wisconsin state health officials are once again recommending indoor masking for residents of counties with a high-level of COVID activity. A news release sent out Monday by the Wisconsin Department of Health Services (DHS) says officials continue to monitor an increase in the spread and impact of the virus. They urge those who live in counties listed as "high activity" on a statewide map wear a well-fitting mask or respirator in public indoor settings, regardless of vaccination status.

WISCONSIN STATE ・ 2 DAYS AGO