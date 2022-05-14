ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Summer Fun spots still available at some locations

By Linda Dela Cruz
 4 days ago
HONOLULU (KHON2) — The City and County’s coveted Summer Fun Program is back this year at full capacity and parents pulled all the stops to make sure their keiki got a spot. Some of them waited over 24 hours.

Parents started lining up on Friday for registrations on Oahu which opened Saturday, May 14 at 9 a.m.

Nolan Miyahara was first in line at Mililani District Park. He said got in line at 8 a.m. on Friday.

“I’d like to thank my friend,” Miyahara said. “He warned me about how crazy it gets to sign up for Summer Fun.”

“Last year was online and this year was long lines,” said Alana Brown who waited in line on Friday afternoon.

“We’re doing this because we want our kids to go to Summer Fun and we don’t want to watch our kids,” she said half-joking.

By 9 a.m. on Saturday, registration lines at the park locations were very long.

But not everyone pulled an overnighter.

Keala Enos got to Mililani District Park just before doors opened and was shocked at how long the line was.

“I was hoping, to get here 8:30 in the moring today half hour before they open today, but I wasn’t expecting to be last in line,” Enos said.

It was a similar scene at district parks around the island.

Many wondered why the City didn’t offer online sign-ups like last year.

“If we do it online, it will be a whole lot easier because we don’t have to sit out here for 24 hours,” Brown said.

“Last year they did it online, right, which you think might be better. But those slots filled up within 10 minutes,” explained Steven Lhommedieu who was waiting to sign up his three kids at Kailua District Park. “I don’t know how you would do this better, to be honest.”

Doors opened at 9 a.m. sharp and parents poured into the various cafeterias.

Within minutes the long lines were gone at Manoa Valley District Park, a program known to fill up quickly.

Yoichido Nakano said he waited in line since 8 p.m. on Friday and was able to get both of his girls signed up for the Manoa Summer Fun Program.

“My kids, they really like this Summer Fun. They went last year and last, last year,” Nakano said.

Nate Serota, spokesperson for the City’s Department of Parks and Recreation, said despite the long lines Manoa Valley District Park didn’t fill up.

He suggested parents call the location they are interested in to check if there’s still space.

In-person registration for the City’s separate seasonal classes will take place Monday from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m.

Some of the classes offered include swimming, basketball and dancing. Parents can sign up and pay for available Summer Fun spots then.

The mask policy is currently voluntary but Serota said that may change.

“We’re reviewing that policy right now with the rising number of COVID cases and with the recent decision made by the Department of Education to have masks required,” said Serota

He said the City will let everyone know if it changes.

Summer Fun programs for the children start Monday, June 6 and run through Friday, July 22.

