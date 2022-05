It's an odd quote from Vegas Golden Knights' General Manager Kelly McCrimmon, to say the least. McCrimmon fired head coach Peter DeBoer Monday after what was the worst season in the team's short history. DeBoer lasted under two-and-a-half seasons. He was hired after Gerard Gallant was fired in a move made specifically to bring DeBoer to Vegas after he was fired from the San Jose Sharks. Now, Gallant is headed to the second round of the 2022 NHL Playoffs with the New York Rangers, while DeBoer is unemployed. McCrimmon seems to believe that he still made the right move canning Gallant.

NHL ・ 2 DAYS AGO