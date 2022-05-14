Young gravel racing star shot, killed in east Austin earlier this week

AUSTIN (KXAN) — The woman shot and killed at an east Austin residence earlier this week was a well-known gravel racer in the cycling world, according to multiple news reports.

On Saturday, the Austin Police Department identified her as Anna Moriah Wilson, 25, who went by “Mo.” Officers said her friend found her bleeding after returning home Wednesday night. Wilson was pronounced dead at the scene.

VeloNews reported Wilson had traveled to Texas to prepare for the Gravel Locos race taking place Saturday in Hico, Texas, where she was expected to win.

The news outlet noted over the last two seasons, Wilson was becoming a “dominant” gravel and mountain bike racer. She recently won the Belgian Waffle Ride in San Diego earlier this month.

The race released a statement on social media about the rider’s death, saying their hearts go out to Wilson’s family.

The BWR family is devastated by the loss of such a talented and wonderful person… a dominant competitor with a huge heart beneath her vest. The cycling world, and gravel community particularly, has suffered a tremendous loss. Belgian Waffle Ride

Wilson wrote about her Belgian Waffle Ride experience on social media May 3 , saying “I had the time of my life pushing myself on what is undoubtedly one of the hardest courses out there.”

The shooting took place Wednesday in the 1700 block of Maple Ave. That’s near Chestnut Avenue and East Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard.

APD said just before 10 p.m., officers responded after a woman called 911 saying she returned home to find her friend bleeding and unconscious.

Investigators arrived and found Wilson had been shot multiple times. First responders tried to save her life, but she died from her injuries, APD said. Autopsy results determined the manner of death to be homicide.

APD believes someone shot Wilson inside the home, and that it “does not appear to be a random act.” A person of interest has been identified.

Anyone with details or video of the shooting can call APD Homicide at (512) 974-TIPS or email the unit at homicide.apd@austintexas.gov .

