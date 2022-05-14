ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Austin, TX

Young gravel racing star shot, killed in east Austin earlier this week

By Jaclyn Ramkissoon
KXAN
KXAN
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3iGean_0feJDX1N00

AUSTIN (KXAN) — The woman shot and killed at an east Austin residence earlier this week was a well-known gravel racer in the cycling world, according to multiple news reports.

On Saturday, the Austin Police Department identified her as Anna Moriah Wilson, 25, who went by “Mo.” Officers said her friend found her bleeding after returning home Wednesday night. Wilson was pronounced dead at the scene.

BACKGROUND: APD launches 2nd death investigation in less than 12 hours

VeloNews reported Wilson had traveled to Texas to prepare for the Gravel Locos race taking place Saturday in Hico, Texas, where she was expected to win.

The news outlet noted over the last two seasons, Wilson was becoming a “dominant” gravel and mountain bike racer. She recently won the Belgian Waffle Ride in San Diego earlier this month.

The race released a statement on social media about the rider’s death, saying their hearts go out to Wilson’s family.

The BWR family is devastated by the loss of such a talented and wonderful person… a dominant competitor with a huge heart beneath her vest. The cycling world, and gravel community particularly, has suffered a tremendous loss.

Belgian Waffle Ride

Wilson wrote about her Belgian Waffle Ride experience on social media May 3 , saying “I had the time of my life pushing myself on what is undoubtedly one of the hardest courses out there.”

The shooting took place Wednesday in the 1700 block of Maple Ave. That’s near Chestnut Avenue and East Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard.

APD said just before 10 p.m., officers responded after a woman called 911 saying she returned home to find her friend bleeding and unconscious.

Investigators arrived and found Wilson had been shot multiple times. First responders tried to save her life, but she died from her injuries, APD said. Autopsy results determined the manner of death to be homicide.

APD believes someone shot Wilson inside the home, and that it “does not appear to be a random act.” A person of interest has been identified.

Anyone with details or video of the shooting can call APD Homicide at (512) 974-TIPS or email the unit at homicide.apd@austintexas.gov .

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KXAN Austin.

Comments / 1

Related
fox7austin.com

North Austin auto pedestrian crash leaves 1 person dead

AUSTIN, Texas - An auto-pedestrian crash in North Austin has left one person dead. Austin-Travis County EMS says the crash happened at West Rundberg Lane and North Lamar Boulevard at around 3:10 a.m. The crash involved two vehicles. One of the vehicles went off the roadway and hit and killed...
AUSTIN, TX
US105

Video Shows Crazy Austin, Texas Driver Intentionally Slam Into Truck

Since I was a little girl, I have always heard that Texas hast he craziest drivers. Well, if there was ever any doubt in my mind, the video below has squashed it. A woman in Austin was recently hospitalized with severe injuries after someone in another car deliberately veered through several lanes of traffic just to wreck into her. The driver who authorities say seems to have wanted to get into a confrontation with other drivers rammed right into the woman's vehicle and almost caused it to flip.
AUSTIN, TX
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
City
Hico, TX
Austin, TX
Crime & Safety
Local
Texas Crime & Safety
City
Austin, TX
City
San Diego, TX
City
Star, TX
spectrumlocalnews.com

​Rising cyclist victim of apparent Austin homicide

AUSTIN, Texas — A rising star in the world of competitive cycling was the victim of an apparent homicide in East Austin. Moriah Wilson, 25, was found bleeding and unconscious by a friend at a house located Maple Avenue, according to Austin Police Department. Police received a call on...
AUSTIN, TX
KVUE

One dead after vehicles crash near bus stop on North Lamar Boulevard

AUSTIN, Texas — One person has died and one driver has been arrested as the result of a crash on North Lamar Boulevard Wednesday morning. According to the Austin Police Department, a truck and a van hit each other on North Lamar Boulevard near Rundberg Lane. One of the vehicles hit someone at a bus stop, and that person died soon after the crash, police said.
AUSTIN, TX
fox7austin.com

Close to 50 reports of tires slashed in Kyle, suspected slasher in custody

KYLE, Texas - People living in East Kyle got a surprise awakening early Monday morning, followed by an unpleasant discovery. "I looked out my window and I saw a cop car," said Noah O’Neil, 11, whose parents had a car tire slashed. "I asked him what was going on and he said there was a guy going around the neighborhood just slashing tires and I was like, ‘Wow,’ kind of in shock."
KYLE, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nexstar#Shooting#Apd#Violent Crime#Gravel Locos#Belgian#Bwr
fox7austin.com

Search for suspect following homicide in eastern Travis County

AUSTIN, Texas - The Travis County Sheriff's Office (TCSO) is asking for the public's assistance in locating the suspect involved in a homicide in eastern Travis County. According to TCSO, deputies responded to a 911 call about someone who had been shot in the 4000 block of Lower Drive around 7:38 p.m. on Monday, May 16. When deputies arrived, they discovered a black male in his 40s with a fatal gunshot wound.
TRAVIS COUNTY, TX
CBS Austin

Police ID pedestrian found dead in NE Austin

Police say they have identified a pedestrian who was found dead Sunday in Northeast Austin. The Austin Police Department says at around 4:20 p.m. officers responded to a report of a body discovered in the 2200 block of E. Anderson Lane eastbound, just west of the intersection with Hwy 290.
AUSTIN, TX
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
fox26houston.com

16-year-old who drove through Texas tornado in red pickup truck joins 'Click It or Ticket' campaign

AUSTIN, Texas - A Texas teen whose truck was flipped by a tornado will help celebrate the 20th anniversary of "Click It or Ticket" at the Texas State Capitol. Riley Leon was driving his pickup truck home after a job interview in March 2022 when he found himself in the middle of a tornado. A storm chaser caught the instance on camera, and the video of Leon's truck being swept away by a tornado went viral.
AUSTIN, TX
CBS Austin

APD investigating after two people were shot in north Austin

The Austin Police Department is investigating after two people were shot in north Austin Sunday night. Police responded to a home on Turner Drive near Lamar and Braker Lane around 11:41 p.m. When APD arrived on scene, they found two men. One was shot in the leg, while the other...
AUSTIN, TX
KXAN

KXAN

35K+
Followers
8K+
Post
7M+
Views
ABOUT

KXAN.com brings you in-depth, investigative coverage of news, weather and sports

 https://kxan.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy