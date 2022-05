Oklahoma State Penitentiary officer, Sgt. Dustin Willbanks, was given the 2021 One Voice United Medal of Honor in Washington, D.C. during Law Enforcement Week. The award was for his response Oct. 8, 2021 when an inmate stabbed him in the neck with a pencil. The maximum-security inmate, Willbanks and his partner were escorting, managed to grip the sharpened pencil despite being handcuffed. Willbanks proceeded to help restrain the inmate before anyone else could be hurt, all while the pencil remained lodged in his throat.

