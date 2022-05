Pittsburgh’s Cinema in the Parks is back this summer and the season offers a new twist — a month-long schedule of pop-up movies starting in June. The City of Pittsburgh’s summer movie schedule typically begins in July with movies playing at Highland Park, Riverview Park, Schenley Park Flagstaff Hill, Schenley Plaza, Brookline Memorial Park, Arsenal Park in Lawrenceville, Grandview Park in Mount Washington, McBride Park in Lincoln Place and West End/Elliott Overlook. While there’s still that to look forward to later in the summer, this year’s series will also offer pop-up movies in June at a variety of parks throughout the city.

PITTSBURGH, PA ・ 1 DAY AGO