ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tucson, AZ

New homes under construction, up in flames

By KOLD News 13 Staff
KOLD-TV
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) -Northwest Fire District is investigating a fire which consisted of 12 homes, all...

www.kold.com

Comments / 12

Talk Hard
4d ago

That’s one or more unhappy workers probably. There was a arsonist in VA that went around burning abandoned buildings and dumpsters. But this sounds more like a unhappy employee or former employee

Reply(3)
2
Related
KOLD-TV

Tucson Fire prepares for monsoon with swift-water rescue training

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - The Tucson Fire Department is gearing up for monsoon by getting their feet wet. Swift-water training was held Tuesday, May 17, simulating real-life situations that occur during the wettest time of the year. “These waters move so fast during monsoon and that is a...
TUCSON, AZ
US News and World Report

Arson Probe After 14 Homes Being Built in Marana Destroyed

MARANA, Ariz. (AP) — Authorities in the Tucson suburb of Marana are investigating whether a fire that destroyed 14 homes under construction homes was arson. Marana police officials said the fire started late Friday night. By the time crews from the Northwest Fire District arrived, 14 homes were on...
MARANA, AZ
santanvalley.com

Residential Fire in San Tan Valley

San Tan Valley's hometown fire department, Rural Metro, quickly got this garage fire under control in The San Tan Heights neighborhood. It is unknown at this time what caused the fire, but crews were able to contain the damage to the garage. IMPORTANT REMINDER to inspect all electrical appliances or...
SAN TAN VALLEY, AZ
KOLD-TV

Missing Sierra Vista man found dead near Fairbank

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - The Sierra Vista man who went missing last week has been found dead, according to authorities. The Cochise County Sheriff’s Office confirmed the body of Donal Ray Duey, 84, was recovered near the Fairbank area. Duey was reported missing Friday, May 13, when...
SIERRA VISTA, AZ
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Tucson, AZ
Crime & Safety
City
Tucson, AZ
Local
Arizona Crime & Safety
Tucson, AZ
Accidents
Local
Arizona Accidents
KOLD-TV

Silver Alert for missing Sierra Vista man canceled

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - The Silver Alert for a missing Sierra Vista man has been canceled, according to authorities. Arizona DPS did not say why the alert for Donal Ray Duey, 84, was canceled so KOLD has reached out to the Cochise County Sheriff’s Office for details.
SIERRA VISTA, AZ
KOLD-TV

Bicyclist seriously hurt in crash near Houghton, Tanque Verde

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - A bicyclist was seriously hurt in a crash near the intersection of Houghton and Tanque Verde in Tucson early Wednesday, May 18. The Tucson Police Department said a man was transported to a local hospital with serious injuries. Drivers are asked to avoid the...
TUCSON, AZ
KOLD-TV

Police investigating burglary at Sierra Vista school

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Sierra Vista police are asking for help after someone reportedly broke into a local school and stole several items last week. Authorities say the person pictured entered the Center for Academic Success around 1 a.m. in May 10 and took several items. The suspect...
SIERRA VISTA, AZ
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Terrace#In Flames#Accident#Kold News 13#Nw Fire
Nationwide Report

30-year-old Josef Carlisle Nicholai Carisbarone died after a motorcycle crash in Tucson (Tucson, AZ)

30-year-old Josef Carlisle Nicholai Carisbarone died after a motorcycle crash in Tucson (Tucson, AZ)Nationwide Report. Authorities identified 30-year-old Josef Carlisle Nicholai Carisbarone as the man who lost his life following a two-vehicle accident on May 8 in Tucson. The fatal motorcycle crash was reported at about 3:44 p.m. on East Grant Road and North Alvernon Way. The investigation reports showed that a red 2015 Ford Focus and a black 2020 Harley-Davidson FXST Motorcycle were involved in the wreck [...]
TUCSON, AZ
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Accidents
NewsBreak
Public Safety
gilavalleycentral.net

Speed may be a factor in vehicle flipping into field

SOLOMON — The driver of a GMC Sierra that flipped into a field was cited for reckless driving. Graham County Sheriff’s deputies reported the juvenile driver admitted to traveling at about 70 miles an hour northbound on Solomon Road, which has a posted speed of 50, when he attempted to make a right turn on Bowie Avenue, causing the vehicle to leave the roadway, crash through a farmer’s fence and end up on its side in a field.
GRAHAM COUNTY, AZ
fox10phoenix.com

Inmate death probed in Tucson; in-custody death in Kingman

KINGMAN, Ariz. (AP) - Police in Kingman are investigating the circumstances that led to the death of a suspect while he was in the custody of Bullhead City officers who were transporting him to the Mohave County jail. Bullhead City police said Friday that a 35-year-old man who was arrested...
KINGMAN, AZ

Comments / 0

Community Policy