New homes under construction, up in flames

SOLOMON — The driver of a GMC Sierra that flipped into a field was cited for reckless driving. Graham County Sheriff’s deputies reported the juvenile driver admitted to traveling at about 70 miles an hour northbound on Solomon Road, which has a posted speed of 50, when he attempted to make a right turn on Bowie Avenue, causing the vehicle to leave the roadway, crash through a farmer’s fence and end up on its side in a field.

GRAHAM COUNTY, AZ ・ 1 DAY AGO