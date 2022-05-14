ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dinwiddie County, VA

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Dinwiddie, Greensville, Southampton, Sussex by NWS

 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2022-05-14 15:25:00 EDT Expires: 2022-05-14 16:15:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Please report severe weather by calling...

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for City of Chesapeake, City of Virginia Beach by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-16 14:15:00 EDT Expires: 2022-05-16 15:00:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Please report severe weather by calling 757-899-2415, posting to the NWS Wakefield Facebook page, or using Twitter @NWSWAKEFIELDVA. Target Area: City of Chesapeake; City of Virginia Beach The National Weather Service in Wakefield has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for The central City of Chesapeake in southeastern Virginia The central City of Virginia Beach in southeastern Virginia * Until 300 PM EDT. * At 214 PM EDT, a severe thunderstorm was located near Deep Creek, moving northeast at 30 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Minor damage to vehicles is possible. Expect wind damage to trees and powerlines. * This severe thunderstorm will be near Deep Creek and Chesapeake around 220 PM EDT. Great Bridge around 230 PM EDT. Fentress around 235 PM EDT. Princess Anne around 250 PM EDT. Virginia Beach around 300 PM EDT. Other locations impacted by this severe thunderstorm include Rudee Heights, Portlock, Mount Pleasant, Sigma, Sandbridge Beach, Herberts Corner, Oceana NAS, Macons Corner, Pungo and Greenbrier. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.00 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
Severe Thunderstorm Watch issued for Accomack, Brunswick, Charles City, City of Chesapeake by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-16 13:15:00 EDT Expires: 2022-05-16 21:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Target Area: Accomack; Brunswick; Charles City; City of Chesapeake; City of Colonial Heights; City of Emporia; City of Franklin; City of Hampton; City of Hopewell; City of Newport News; City of Norfolk; City of Petersburg; City of Poquoson; City of Portsmouth; City of Suffolk; City of Virginia Beach; City of Williamsburg; Dinwiddie; Gloucester; Greensville; Isle of Wight; James City; Lancaster; Lunenburg; Mathews; Mecklenburg; Middlesex; New Kent; Northampton; Northumberland; Prince George; Southampton; Surry; Sussex; York SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WATCH 228 IS IN EFFECT UNTIL 900 PM EDT FOR THE FOLLOWING LOCATIONS VA . VIRGINIA COUNTIES INCLUDED ARE ACCOMACK BRUNSWICK CHARLES CITY DINWIDDIE GLOUCESTER GREENSVILLE ISLE OF WIGHT JAMES CITY LANCASTER LUNENBURG MATHEWS MECKLENBURG MIDDLESEX NEW KENT NORTHAMPTON NORTHUMBERLAND PRINCE GEORGE SOUTHAMPTON SURRY SUSSEX YORK VIRGINIA INDEPENDENT CITIES INCLUDED ARE CHESAPEAKE COLONIAL HEIGHTS EMPORIA FRANKLIN HAMPTON HOPEWELL NEWPORT NEWS NORFOLK PETERSBURG POQUOSON PORTSMOUTH SUFFOLK VIRGINIA BEACH WILLIAMSBURG
Inside Nova

High school crew recap: Virginia State Championship

The local high school rowing season came to a conclusion at the Virginia Scholastic Rowing Championship Day 2 Regatta on May 14 at Sandy Run Regional Park. Wakefield earned the impressive feat of winning both the Boys and Girls Varsity 8 championships in the same year, an accomplishment that Virginia schools have rarely done the last 20 years. The boys won the event for the first time. The girls defended their 2021 title.
NBC 29 News

Fatal crash in Albemarle County Sunday evening

ALBEMARLE COUNTY, Va. (WVIR) - Police are investigating a fatal crash that took place on Seminole Trail at Greenbrier Drive Sunday evening. According to the Virginia Department of Transportation, 29S lanes are closed, except for left turn lane. Officials are asking drivers to please avoid area. Albemarle County Police is...
NBC12

Route 36 closed in Hopewell due to maintenance work

HOPEWELL, Va. (WWBT) - All westbound and eastbound lanes are closed near I-295 (Route 36) in Hopewell due to maintenance activities according to VDOT. Exit 9B on I-295 going north and south are also closed. The work is expected to last through the night. Drivers should follow posted signs and...
WRIC - ABC 8News

Virginia State Trooper-Pilot temporarily blinded with laser pointer during statewide manhunt

The pilot of the aircraft was surveying the area just before 11 p.m. when he was temporarily blinded by someone pointing a laser pointer from the ground in Crewe. State police said the pilot regained vision several minutes later, and with the help of his co-pilot, the two were able to identify the source of the laser and provide state troopers with an exact location and address.
southhillenterprise.com

Tractor trailer hits embankment on I-85

On Wednesday, May 18 at approximately 4:02 a.m. the South hill Volunteer Fire Department responded to a motor vehicle accident at the northbound 2 mile marker. A Tractor Trailer traveling southbound, crossed over the southbound lanes and across median into the northbound lanes and ended up jumping the embankment and coming to a halt in the trees.
NBC12

1 dead in Hanover two-vehicle crash over the weekend

HANOVER, Va. (WWBT) - The Hanover County Sheriff’s Office is continuing its investigation into a fatal crash over the weekend. On May 14 at around 9:40 p.m., deputies responded to the intersection of Mountain Road (Route 33) and Devonwood Road for a two-vehicle crash. Investigators said a 2021 Dodge...
RichmondBizSense

Bon Secours preparing to open Chester emergency center

Bon Secours expects to open its newest emergency center in Chesterfield County in the coming days, about a year after breaking ground on what will be its fourth freestanding emergency center in the region. The Bon Secours Chester Emergency Center, located north of the intersection of Route 1 and West...
nkccnews.com

Yorktown teenager indicted on involuntary manslaughter charge by New Kent grand jury

A teenager who allegedly led a chase through New Kent County during the early morning hours on Oct. 24, 2021, has been formally indicted on an involuntary manslaughter charge. Jahreese Ray’sea Watson-Ricks, 19, of the 500 block of Arabian Circle, Yorktown, was indicted on one charge each of involuntary manslaughter, destruction of property, and felony eluding of police.
NEW KENT COUNTY, VA

