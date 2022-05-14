ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Elliott County, KY

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Elliott, Johnson, Morgan by NWS

 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2022-05-14 15:25:00 EDT Expires: 2022-05-14 15:30:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed...

Severe Weather Statement issued for Casey by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-18 17:00:00 EDT Expires: 2022-05-18 22:00:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Target Area: Casey THE SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING FOR SOUTHEASTERN CASEY COUNTY HAS EXPIRED The storms which prompted the warning have weakened below severe limits, and have exited the warned area. Therefore, the warning has been allowed to expire. A Severe Thunderstorm Watch remains in effect until 1000 PM EDT for central Kentucky.
CASEY COUNTY, KY
Special Weather Statement issued for Adair, Casey, Russell by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-18 17:00:00 EDT Expires: 2022-05-18 20:45:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. A Severe Thunderstorm Watch remains in effect until 1000 PM EDT/900 PM CDT/ for south central and central Kentucky. Target Area: Adair; Casey; Russell A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of northeastern Russell, southeastern Casey and east central Adair Counties through 845 PM EDT/745 PM CDT/ At 809 PM EDT/709 PM CDT/, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm 10 miles north of Jamestown, moving east at 40 mph. HAZARD...Winds in excess of 40 mph and pea size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is possible. This storm will remain over mainly rural areas of northeastern Russell, southeastern Casey and east central Adair Counties, including the following locations... Sycamore Flat, Eli, Mintonville, Windsor, Pellyton, Teddy, Webbs Cross Roads, Royville, Sano and Dunnville. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.25 IN MAX WIND GUST...40 MPH
ADAIR COUNTY, KY
Tornado Warning issued for Laurel, Pulaski by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-18 20:13:00 EDT Expires: 2022-05-18 20:30:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Extreme Certainty: Observed Instruction: TAKE COVER NOW! Move to a basement or an interior room on the lowest floor of a sturdy building. Avoid windows. If you are outdoors, in a mobile home, or in a vehicle, move to the closest substantial shelter and protect yourself from flying debris. Target Area: Laurel; Pulaski A TORNADO WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 830 PM EDT FOR SOUTHWESTERN LAUREL AND EAST CENTRAL PULASKI COUNTIES At 813 PM EDT, a severe thunderstorm capable of producing a tornado was located over Dykes, or 10 miles east of Somerset, moving east at 35 mph. HAZARD...Tornado and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated rotation. IMPACT...Flying debris will be dangerous to those caught without shelter. Mobile homes will be damaged or destroyed. Damage to roofs, windows, and vehicles will occur. Tree damage is likely. Locations impacted include Rockcastle Springs. TORNADO...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.00 IN
LAUREL COUNTY, KY

