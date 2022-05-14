Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Elliott, Johnson, Morgan by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-18 17:00:00 EDT Expires: 2022-05-18 20:45:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. A Severe Thunderstorm Watch remains in effect until 1000 PM EDT/900 PM CDT/ for south central and central Kentucky. Target Area: Adair; Casey; Russell A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of northeastern Russell, southeastern Casey and east central Adair Counties through 845 PM EDT/745 PM CDT/ At 809 PM EDT/709 PM CDT/, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm 10 miles north of Jamestown, moving east at 40 mph. HAZARD...Winds in excess of 40 mph and pea size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is possible. This storm will remain over mainly rural areas of northeastern Russell, southeastern Casey and east central Adair Counties, including the following locations... Sycamore Flat, Eli, Mintonville, Windsor, Pellyton, Teddy, Webbs Cross Roads, Royville, Sano and Dunnville. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.25 IN MAX WIND GUST...40 MPH
