Elliott County, KY

Severe Weather Statement issued for Elliott by NWS

weather.gov
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2022-05-14 15:10:00 EDT Expires: 2022-05-14 16:00:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed...

alerts.weather.gov

weather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Clay, Laurel by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-18 19:25:00 EDT Expires: 2022-05-18 19:30:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Target Area: Clay; Laurel THE SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING FOR CENTRAL LAUREL AND WEST CENTRAL CLAY COUNTIES WILL EXPIRE AT 730 PM EDT The storm which prompted the warning has weakened below severe limits, and no longer poses an immediate threat to life or property. Therefore, the warning will be allowed to expire. A Severe Thunderstorm Watch remains in effect until 1000 PM EDT for south central and southeastern Kentucky.
CLAY COUNTY, KY
weather.gov

Tornado Warning issued for Laurel, Pulaski by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-18 20:13:00 EDT Expires: 2022-05-18 20:30:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Extreme Certainty: Observed Instruction: TAKE COVER NOW! Move to a basement or an interior room on the lowest floor of a sturdy building. Avoid windows. If you are outdoors, in a mobile home, or in a vehicle, move to the closest substantial shelter and protect yourself from flying debris. Target Area: Laurel; Pulaski A TORNADO WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 830 PM EDT FOR SOUTHWESTERN LAUREL AND EAST CENTRAL PULASKI COUNTIES At 813 PM EDT, a severe thunderstorm capable of producing a tornado was located over Dykes, or 10 miles east of Somerset, moving east at 35 mph. HAZARD...Tornado and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated rotation. IMPACT...Flying debris will be dangerous to those caught without shelter. Mobile homes will be damaged or destroyed. Damage to roofs, windows, and vehicles will occur. Tree damage is likely. Locations impacted include Rockcastle Springs. TORNADO...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.00 IN
LAUREL COUNTY, KY

Comments / 0

