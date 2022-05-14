ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Blair County, PA

State police report two-year old found safe

By Jared Weaver
 4 days ago

UPDATE 5:12 p.m.: Kaymarie Barner has been reported found and safe

BLAIR COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ)– State police are looking for a 2-year old from Blair County last seen Saturday , and is believed to be at special risk of harm or injury.

Kaymarie Barner

Kaymarie Barner is described by state police to be 30 inches tall, weighing about 28 pounds, has short curly strawberry blonde hair, blue eyes and she was last seen wearing a pink shirt with horses on it and blue jeans.

Barner was last seen at about 12:40 p.m. at a residence on 4th Avenue in Duncansville with Jasmine Barner, who is described by state police to be a white female, 5’1, 180 pounds with black hair and hazel eyes. They both may be traveling in a silver Nissan Altima.

Anyone with information regarding Kaymarie Barner is asked to either call 911 or Pennsylvania State Police Hollidaysburg at (814)-696-6100.

